How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 online and stream from anywhere

We are almost at the climax of the Birmingham mobsters' saga and we still don't have a clear sense of what is going to happen before giving the last farewell to the Shelby family.

Read on to find out what to expect next and discover how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 online (and stream it on catch-up) from anywhere in the world.

*Potential Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 spoilers ahead*

Watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online Episode 5: Sunday, March 27 at 9pm GMT on BBC One Title: The Road to Hell Stream: FREE on BBC iPlayer - live or catch-up International streaming: Netflix (from June 10) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN

With Ruby's funeral looming large, we've seen Tommy getting closer with his dark side once again. Although, he seems still working on his plan to take down Oswald Mosley.

In the meantime, two bits of unexpected news will inevitably shape the future of the Shelbys: first Esme revealed to Tommy that he has another son born from a past relationship, Duke Shelby. Then his doctor had a shocking revelation - that Tommy is dying of tuberculoma, the same disease that killed his daughter.

As the official synopsis reads: "In the light of extraordinary personal revelations, Tommy takes a course of action that will change everything. Meanwhile, his enemies’ plans start to fall into place."

Make sure to know how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 and discover how Tommy's plan will play out.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 online now for FREE in the UK

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 airs on Sunday, March 27 at 9pm GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, where it will be available to catch-up on after that together with previous episodes. Watching Peaky Blinders season 6 in the UK is super easy and 100% FREE – as long as you have a valid TV licence. You can enjoy all episodes live and on-demand via BBC iPlayer. You can watch iPlayer on your computer and laptop directly from its website, or simply through its easy-to-use app available on smartphones, tablets, TVs, games consoles and streaming sticks.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online outside your country

If you find yourself eager to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online while you're off on holiday or abroad for business, you'll likely encounter annoying geo-restrictions that prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service.

Luckily, getting the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you're somewhere else.

Where to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 around the world

Watching Birmingham's most famous gangsters in other corners of the globe is as simple as logging on to Netflix. That said, Netflix subscribers have to wait until the BAFTA-winning series has finished its broadcast run on the BBC before discovering what's going to happen to the Shelby family, with confirmation season 6 will officially arrive on the platform from Friday, June 10. That will be the case for subscribers in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Middle East, most of Europe, South America and more. Meanwhile, you can refresh your memory with the previous five seasons - all still available on Netflix for you to watch.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 recap

The Shelby family seems falling into pieces as never before. With Lizzie torn apart from the tragic death of Ruby, Tommy is seeking revenge while he gets closer to fascism. The Birmingham mobster knows that he doesn't have much time to grieve, though.

An important dinner see Mosley, Lady Mitford (Amber Anderson), IRA member Captain Swing (Charlene McKenna) and Gina's uncle Jack Nelson (James Frecheville) exchanging their ideology and view on the future. The camera jumping from one character to the next, creating a even more intense atmosphere.

Tommy's political turn is already starting to affect his sister Ada, though. While Arthur appears still to be fighting with his opium addiction.

In the meantime, the Birmingham mobster went to see Gina. Blackmailing her, he managed to make her play his game. She’s going to work as his informant, reporting everything Mosley will do while in Berlin.

Tommy's plan is taking shape, but a lot of questions remain open. Is episode 5 going to solve some of those mysteries?