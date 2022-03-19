How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 online and stream now from anywhere

Unexpected twists, past characters and new players are making Peaky Blinders' fans impatient to know how the second half of season 6 will play out. What will Tommy's next move be after last week's shocking ending?

Read on to find out what to expect next and discover how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 online now (and stream it on catch-up) from anywhere in the world.

*Potential Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 spoilers ahead*

Watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online Episode 4: Sunday, March 20 at 9pm GMT on BBC One Title: Sapphire Stream: FREE on BBC iPlayer - live or catch-up International streaming: Netflix (from June 10) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN

The tragic death of Lizzy and Tommy's daughter Ruby was the epilogue of last week's episode. All the attempts of the Birmingham mobster to save her from the curse resulted then in vain.

In the meantime, Arthur and the Peaky Blinders boys go to Liverpool to protect their opium traffic. It's here that we finally see Stephen Graham playing newcomer Hayden Stagg. Though, we still need to wait to watch the next episode to understand what this new character will bring to the Birmingham mobster saga.

As the official synopsis reads: "Tommy establishes a connection between crime and political power that could alter the course of history. He also receives life-changing news from an unexpected source."

And as the BBC One preview shows Gina and Tommy getting closer, is there going to be a new alliance among the two enemies?

Make sure to know how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 now and discover if Tommy will take a more violent turn after his daughter's death.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 online now for FREE in the UK

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 aired on Sunday, March 20 at 9pm GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, where it is now available to catch-up on together with previous episodes. Watching Peaky Blinders season 6 in the UK is super easy and 100% FREE – as long as you have a valid TV licence. You can enjoy all episodes live and on-demand via BBC iPlayer. You can watch iPlayer on your computer and laptop directly from its website, or simply through its easy-to-use app available on smartphones, tablets, TVs, games consoles and streaming sticks. And, if you are out of the country? Do not worry. You can use a VPN to watch the latest developments of the Shelby family on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online outside your country

Where to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 around the world

Watching Birmingham's most famous gangsters in other corners of the globe is as simple as logging on to Netflix. That said, Netflix subscribers have to wait until the BAFTA-winning series has finished its broadcast run on the BBC before discovering what's going to happen to the Shelby family, with confirmation season 6 will officially arrive on the platform from Friday, June 10. That will be the case for subscribers in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Middle East, most of Europe, South America and more. Meanwhile, you can refresh your memory with the previous five seasons - all still available on Netflix for you to watch.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 recap

While Ruby is in hospital, we see Thomas Shelby lost into Gypsy mysticism. He blames himself for her condition, together with the cursed Sapphire that he thought already be the cause for his ex-wife Grace's death in season 3.

It's in this occasion that we see the return of John Shelby's widow Esme (Aimee-Ffion Edwards). Tommy goes to visit her in an attempt to save Ruby from the Gypsy curse. Esme takes advantage of his vulnerabilities to try getting some gold from her services.

With Tommy looking for a solution to Ruby's disease, he leaves Ada (Sophie Rundle) in charge of the Shelbys' businesses.

As the Shelby boss descends ever more into the darkness and Arthur's getting tangled up with opium addiction, Ada is finally moving from the sideline to the center of the family company. Is she perhaps taking the place that she had long deserved?