How to rewatch Nvidia’s Gamescom 2018 press conference

Livestream Nvidia’s Gamescom 2018 event - where and when Nvidia held its GeForce Gaming Celebration at the Palladium in Cologne, Germany. The event was scheduled to kickoff on 18:00 CEST local time, which was 12:00 EDT / 9:00 PST / 17:00 BST on Monday, August 20.

Nvidia's Gamescom press conference, the GeForce Gaming Celebration, where it was expected to unveil the GeForce RTX 2080 announcement on Monday, August 20, was a spectacular celebration indeed.

While we've already reported at length on all going-ons from the event in our Nvidia Gamescom 2018 press conference live blog, and if you want to rewatch things unfold as they did in real-time, read on to find out how you can rewatch Nvidia’s Gamescom 2018 press conference as if it were live, when it originally aired at 18:00 CEST (12:00 EDT/9:00 PST/17:00 BST/02:00 Tuesday August 21 AEST) on Monday, August 20.

Read more: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

How to rewatch Nvidia’s GDC 2018 livestream

Nvidia hosted a livestream of its GeForce Gaming Event on Twitch, Ustream and Facebook.

You can view the recorded video on this page below:

How to watch Nvidia’s GDC 2018 livestream: what to expect

Nvidia had promised the event will be “loaded with new, exclusive, hands-on demos of the hottest upcoming games, stage presentations from the world’s biggest games developers, and some spectacular surprises!”

The “spectacular surprises” bit is what we’re most interested in and it seems awfully coy with rumor mill churning at full speed. As we fully expected, Nvidia introduce at three new Turing-based GeForce graphics cards including the RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080, RTX 2070.