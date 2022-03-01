Elena and Raffaella are on completely different trajectories in the TV adaptation of Those Who Leave And Those Who Stay, the third in Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan Quartet. But just as Lenù looks to have everything set and Lila seems to be going under, their fortunes are about to change. It's one of the most underrated shows on TV, and you can read on to find out how to watch My Brilliant Friend season 3 online wherever you are in the world.

Watch My Brilliant Friend season 3 online Premiere: Monday, February 28 New episodes: every Monday at 10pm ET/PT on HBO Stream options: HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA)

Revolution lurks around the corner as we enter the 1970s, but for Lila, things could hardly be bleaker.

Shunned by her family, newly separated and struggling to make ends meet as she toils endlessly at a sausage factory while trying to settle into a new neighborhood with little Gennaro, she calls for the upwardly mobile Elena to use her newfound status to bring attention to the many plights of blue-collar workers.

Though both willing and able to help, reconciling her current circumstances with those of her friend brings up some uncomfortable home truths for Elena, who realizes that she no longer belongs.

Caught between her aspirations and her loyalties, she soon finds her poise and self-confidence slipping away, just as Lila discovers her true calling - and begins to excel. Read on as we detail how to watch My Brilliant Friend season 3 online where you are.

How to watch My Brilliant Friend season 3 online in the US with or without cable

My Brilliant Friend season 3 premieres at 10pm ET/PT on Monday, February 28, with new episodes airing in the same slot every week. HBO is included in most cable packages. However, cord-cutters can instead watch My Brilliant Friend season 3 on streaming service HBO Max. If you're not already a HBO Max subscriber and you're curious about the service, the first thing to know is there are two HBO Max price points - $9.99 a month with commercials, or the 4K HDR, commercial-free subscription at $14.99 that also brings 4K streams and Dolby Atmos sound. Alternatively, save 16% and sign up to its annual plan for $99.99/$149.99 a year.

What else can you watch with a HBO Max plan?

That's a bargain price, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including Raised By Wolves season 2, And Just Like That, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Girls, Mare of Easttown, The Matrix Resurrections and much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch My Brilliant Friend season 3 FREE in Canada

In Canada, Crave is the place to watch My Brilliant Friend season 3 online, with episodes landing on the streaming service at 10pm ET /PT every Monday from February 28. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice less simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as The Gilded Age, Euphoria and the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That.

Can I watch My Brilliant Friend season 3 in the UK?

In the UK, the first two seasons of My Brilliant Friend aired on Sky Atlantic, but this was several months after they were released elsewhere. At the time of writing there's no word on the My Brilliant Friend season 3 UK release date, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it land in the summer of 2022. For now though, Sky subscribers can catch up on the second season via Sky Go. However, if you're not already a Sky customer, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month.

Can I watch My Brilliant Friend season 3 in Australia?

Similarly, while the first two seasons of My Brilliant Friend are available on streaming service Binge, at the time of writing the My Brilliant Friend season 3 Australia release date is unknown. Until anything changes, you'll have to make do with catching up on season 1 and 2. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial, meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality.

You also have the option of Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Euphoria.

Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

