How to watch Everything I Know About Love online and stream the Dolly Alderton adaptation from anywhere

Everything I Know About Love, Dolly Alderton’s autobiographical book about two best friends navigating friendship, sex, relationships and London nightlife gets a 7-part TV adaptation starring Emma Appleton (Pistol, The Witcher) and The Morning Show’s Bel Powley. Hilarious, heart-breaking and raw, we explain below how to watch Everything I Know About Love online, and totally FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

This semi-autobiographical take on the material focuses on inseparable childhood friends Maggie and Birdy, who embark on their first London houseshare in trendy Camden with two of their university pals.

The young millennials dance the night away and knock back cocktails until the clubs close, but burgeoning romantic relationships threaten to drive a wedge between them.

Maggie (Appleton) – loosely based on the author – declares everyone “so old and unfun” as they find comfort in long-term relationships. Meanwhile, Birdy gets serious with new beau Nathan (played by Ryan Bown), which increasingly alienates her from Mags.

Also starring Marli Siu and Jordan Peters (Gangs of London) and Aliyah Odoffin in her on-screen debut, this comedy-drama wryly charts the bumpy trajectory of your twenties, full of insecurity, bad dates and the thrill of Friday nights out with your friends.

How to watch Everything I Know About Love online FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) The seven-part adaptation of Everything I Know About Love starts from Tuesday, June 7 at 10:40pm BST with episodes airing weekly on BBC One. But, if you’d rather watch it online or binge the entire show, then every episode is available to stream right away on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) now. BBC iPlayer is 100% free to stream, however, you will need a valid TV licence. Whether you want to watch live or on catch-up, you can access iPlayer on any of the following devices: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch Everything I Know About Love online from outside your country

Don't let geo-restrictions stop you from watching this hilarious yet heart-breaking new series. If you’re abroad when the episodes go live, you’ll have difficulty accessing them through your usual service. But we can get you out of this tricky situation with the help a VPN.

The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can offer a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to appear as though you're based in another country, allowing you to gain access to your preferred streaming platform, and watch Everything I Know About Love live or on-demand just like you would at home.

Use a VPN to watch Everything I Know About Love online from anywhere

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Everything I Know About Love

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

