How to watch City on a Hill season 3 online: stream every episode online now

Are you a fan of morally ambiguous crime dramas? Then Chuck MacLean’s City on a Hill more than delivers. Award-winning actors Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge return as former FBI Agent John Rohr and ADA DeCourcy Ward respectively, and this time they’re unearthing a whole heap more dirt in ‘90s Boston. Below we explain how to watch City on a Hill season 3 online from anywhere.

Watch City on a Hill season 3 online Streaming premiere: Friday, July 29 (US) Cable debut: Sunday, July 31 at 10pm ET/PT (US, CA) US stream: watch with Showtime Now FREE trial (opens in new tab) Global streams: Crave (CA)| Paramount Plus (UK)| Stan (AUS) Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Since chucking his FBI badge in Boston Harbor, Rohr’s been working security for wealthy Beacon Hill socialite Sinclair Dryden (Corbin Bernsen, The Punisher). It’s easy money, until Dryden’s dark secrets start to arise, leading Hodge to ask Rohr to investigate someone “so powerful and protected he’s got the DA carrying his water.”

Attorney Siobhan Quays (Lauren E. Banks) experiences the city’s corruption first-hand this season when she takes up a case against a major construction company, while Father Doyle (Mark Ryder in an expanded role) finds his bond with Jenny Rohr strengthened after a crisis of faith.

Also starring Joanne Kelly (Godfather of Harlem), Jill Hennessey, and Ghostbusters legend Ernie Hudson, brace yourself for another brilliantly acted dose of hard-boiled intrigue and thrills.

Our guide below will explain how to watch City on a Hill season 3 online, and from anywhere now.

How to watch City on a Hill season 3 FREE online in the US

(opens in new tab) Coming first to streaming service Showtime Now (opens in new tab), subscribers can enjoy City on a Hill season 3 from Friday, July 29, with new episodes landing weekly. If you’re new to the service, you'll get Showtime FREE for 30 days (opens in new tab), after which time you’ll be required to pay $10.99 a month. And of course, you can cancel your membership at any time. If you’re sticking with cable, you can see City on a Hill season 3 a few days later on the Showtime channel on Sundays from July 31 at 10pm ET/PT, with new episodes broadcast at the same time each week. OTT streaming services Sling TV (opens in new tab), Hulu (opens in new tab), and Fubo TV (opens in new tab) can also provide access to the series, but you'll need to purchase the $10.99 per month Showtime add-on in addition to the subscription fee for whichever cord-cutting service you decide to use. All of these streaming services are compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, and many more, so you can watch on whatever is convenient to you.

Watch City on a Hill season 3 online from anywhere

How to watch City on a Hill season 3 online FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Receiving a simultaneous release in Canada with the US, the Crave channel will broadcast new City on a Hill from Sunday, July 31 at 10pm ET/PT. The remaining episodes will be released weekly up until the series conclusion. If you watch all your entertainment online, then on-demand platform Crave will have City on a Hill season 3 ready to stream from 10pm too, with new episodes available to watch on-demand and both former seasons ready to stream too. If you haven’t tried Crave before ,you can look forward to a 7-day FREE trial before paying a thing. Pick either the CA$9.99 Crave Mobile plan (one stream through a web or mobile app) or the monthly $19.99 for Crave Total, which allows for up to 4 streams on a maximum of 5 devices. Alternatively, sign up through your TV provider and find the best deal that way. Don't forget you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're out of the country and want to watch the latest episode of the show.

How to watch City on a Hill season 3 online FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) What illicit conspiracy will John Rohr and DeCourcy Ward unearth next? Aussies can find out from Saturday, July 30, when the debut episode of City on a Hill season 3 comes to Stan. Following a free 30-day trial, Stan is currently available in three paid tiers. Stan Basic gives you one SD stream for AU$10 per month, Stan Standard grants you three HD streams for AU$14 per month, and Stan Premium gets you four 4K streams for AU$19 per month. If you're an Aussie that's currently out of the country, you can also use a good VPN (opens in new tab) to regain access to all the same services and content you'd normally watch (and pay for) in your country of residence.