How to watch Bridgerton season 2 online from anywhere – worldwide release times

Dear reader, it is this author's greatest pleasure to announce the start of the social season as Bridgerton returns to the ton for its second season. Now Daphne is happily married to the Duke, who will be this year's 'diamond'? With the Bridgerton's eldest sibling on the prowl for a wife, here's our guide on how to watch Bridgerton season 2 online from anywhere.

Watch Bridgerton season 2 When: March 25 (8 episodes) Stream: Netflix Cast: Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley Creator: Chris Van Dusen

Based on the book series written by Julia Quinn, each Bridgerton instalment sets out to tell the tale of the eight Bridgerton siblings as they try to find true love in Regency England.

This around, the spotlight is on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Daphne's eldest brother, who is now seeking to settle down after having his heartbroken by opera singer, Siena.

Branded nothing but a 'rake', it is perhaps Kate Sharma (Sex Education's Simone Ashley) that will turn Anthony around as she arrives with her sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), in time for the start of the social season.

While Kate is deemed something of an 'old maid' at the ripe old age of 26, though, it is Edwina who is granted the title of 'diamond of the season' and upon whom Anthony sets his sights.

Of course, it's not all about Anthony either. While we may know the true identity of Lady Whistledown, fans will be curious to see how much closer Eloise gets to revealing her best friend, Penelope's secret.

Sure to be filled with plenty of ostentatious romps, find out how to watch Bridgerton season 2 online, including what time new episodes will arrive on Netflix.

How to watch Bridgerton season 2 online

Bridgerton season 2 returns to Netflix exclusively from Friday, March 25 at 3am ET. That's midnight PT, 8am GMT, 1.30pm IST, 7pm AEDT and 9pm NZDT. All eight of the episodes of Bridgerton season 2 will drop at the same time. Netflix prices vary depending on you region. The Basic plan is standard definition only. HD becomes available with Standard and 4K HDR picture quality comes with Premium, along with account access from more simultaneous devices. There is no Netflix free trial but you users only pay on a month-by-month basis. You can cancel at any time but take a look at the best Netflix shows before you do anything rash.

How to watch Bridgerton season 2 and everything on Netflix from anywhere

Bridgerton season 2 is a Netflix original and will be available to watch on the service in all of the 190 countries where Netflix is available.

Netflix libraries are not the same in all regions, though, and when travelling abroad you may find that your favorite show is not available because the service will match-up with what's on offer in your current location rather than what you normally get a home. You can get around this by using a good VPN.

A VPN is a handy piece of software which changes your IP address to match any location you choose and make streaming services like Netflix provide you with whatever TV shows and films you need.

Bridgerton season 2 release times

Bridgerton season 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday, March 25. All eight episodes will drop for streaming at exactly the same moment and that means it's available at different times depending on your time zone. Here is how Netflix timed it: