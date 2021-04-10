How to show battery percentage on your iPhone

The iPhone battery icon gives a useful estimate of its remaining power levels. Sometimes, though, you need to know exactly how much power your phone has left.

On older iPhones, you can have the battery percentage display by default – and we'll show you how. On newer models, there isn't enough room in the status bar thanks to the notch, but there are shortcuts and widgets that make the percentage easy to find or display permanently.

How to show the iPhone battery percentage in the status bar

On the iPhone SE 2020, or on the iPhone 8 or earlier, you can have the battery percentage display permanently.

Open the Settings app and the Battery menu. You'll see an option for Battery Percentage. Toggle it, and you'll see the percentage in the top-right of the Home screen at all times.

The battery percentage also appears by default when Low Power mode is activated.

How to find the battery percentage on newer iPhones

On the iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and their various sibling phones, you can find the battery percentage in the Command Center. Simply swipe downwards from the top-right of the screen to pull up the menu; there, you'll find the battery percentage in the top-right corner.

That's the fastest method. Another method is to swipe left-to-right on the Home screen to pull up the Today View. In iOS 14, this view contains various Apple app widgets, including a battery widget that displays the current percentage.

You may need to scroll down to find the battery widget in Today View, but you can tap and hold it, then drag it to the top so that it is more immediately visible.

How to add the battery percentage widget to your iPhone

If you want the battery percentage to appear by default on your main home screen on newer iPhones, you'll need to make room for one of the new iPhone widgets.

Tap and hold an empty portion of the Home screen, then tap the + icon in the top-left. Scroll down until you find 'Batteries' and choose that option.

You can choose between three different battery widgets. All three show the percentage, but the larger widgets will also show the exact percentage of synced devices' batteries, such as your Apple Watch 6 or AirPods.

Choose your favorite, hit 'Add Widget', rearrange the apps on your Home screen as you see fit, and you'll have a constant battery percentage summary without having to swipe or scroll.