How to restore the startup chime on 2016 MacBook Pros

The new MacBook Pro 2016 adds a lot of great new features, but it also drops quite a few as well, such as Ethernet and HDMI ports, along with - perhaps most controversially - cutting the iconic startup chime.

Thankfully, it is very easy to restore the startup chime, making us wonder why Apple ditched it in the first place.

So, read on to find out how to quickly and easily restore the startup chime on the MacBook Pro 2016.

How to enable the startup chime

All you need to do to enable the startup chime on a MacBook Pro is open up the Terminal.

The Terminal gives you access to a command prompt where you can enter in advanced commands for your Mac.

In the Terminal type in:

sudo nvram BootAudio=%01

The 'sudo' command gives you administrator privileges, so you may need to re-enter your username and password.

The startup chime will now play the next time you boot your new MacBook Pro. If you change your mind and think Apple was right to get rid of it, you can disable the startup chime by opening up the Terminal and typing:

sudo nvram BootAudio=%00