How to get a Nike student discount in time for back to school

If you’re a fan of Nike backpacks, clothing or footwear, students can take advantage of some great discounts, just in time for back to school sales.

Nike isn’t solely for sports enthusiasts – the sneaker and fashion brand has shown it can create stylish yet understated designs that aren’t plastered with the famous “swoosh” logo, or make you look like you’re part of the track and field team.

Whether you’re searching for a fresh pair of kicks, some suitable gym wear or even gender neutral garments, then, we’ll show you how to get a Nike student discount so you always get the best deal. See, education really does pay off.

How to get your Nike student discount (US)

Eligible high school, college and university students in the US can save up to 20% on Nike products. To get the discount you’ll need to verify your student status with SheerID, and complete the verification form.

Once that’s done, you’ll receive a single-use promo code off most of the items on the Nike.com store. Just pop it in during checkout to get your discount. You can use your code once every 30 days, so you’ll need to get a new promo code after that. To do so, just re-verify your status. Note that you won’t be able use this promo code in store as it’s for online orders only.

How to get your Nike student discount (UK)

If you’re studying at college, sixth form or university in the UK, you can save 10% at Nike.com – and it’s super easy to register. Simply head to Nike’s student discount page and click ‘Join now’ and follow the onscreen steps to complete your account.

You’ll need to register with UNiDAYS to verify your student status and retrieve your discount codes. Doing so will also let you access a variety of other deals on popular brands.

How do I get free shipping from Nike?

To get free standard shipping on every order and member-only exclusive sales, you’ll need to become a Nike Member. It’s free to sign up for a Nike membership, and you’ll also receive a free reward every year on your birthday.

As a Nike Member, you can also enjoy 30 day product trials. Simply try on and test the product you purchased, and if you’re not happy with it, you can return your order.

