How to enable two-factor authentication on Android

Two-factor authentication is an extra layer of security for your Google Account. It means unauthorised people won't be able access your e-mails in Gmail, your saved bookmarks or internet history, even if they know your password.

This is done by sending a special six digit code to your phone, the first time you sign in from a new location. Both the code and your password are required to sign in. This hugely increases the security of your account.

In this guide, we'll explore how to secure your Google account, firstly through providing recovery information, then setting up Two Step Verification itself.