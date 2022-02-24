How to enable dark mode in Google Search

Enabling dark mode with Google search isn't new - it's been available since 2021. However, the company is slowly rolling out an even darker theme to replace the existing one.

Dark themes are everywhere, from iOS and Android to Windows 11 and macOS, alongside many third-party apps, but Google had been late to the dark mode party for its website, with its results page sticking with the white color scheme that's been there since its launch in 1997. Meanwhile, Google Chrome has had dark themes readily available since 2019.

However, if you want to switch on dark mode now, so you're ready for the updated theme to arrive on your PC, we've put together a handy guide to find that setting.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

1. Head to Google's homepage

If the search engine on your web browser is Google, type in a search term, then click on its logo. Otherwise, head to Google.com, or another domain if you're in another country.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

2. Select Search Settings

On the bottom right of Google's homepage, click on Settings > Search Settings.

3. Select Appearance

(Image credit: TechRadar)

You'll be taken to a section where you can go to Appearance in Settings.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

4. Look for Dark Theme

Select the dark theme and press Save. This will enable it, and if your PC or Mac is in a light mode, Google will still show in dark mode regardless.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

5. Switch to Auto to match your device

However, if you want Google's theme to adapt to your PC and Mac, you can also select 'System Default'.