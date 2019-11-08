How to enable dark mode for Firefox

Firefox was one of the first major browsers to offer a dedicated dark mode, and the option is refreshingly easy to enable, whether you're using Windows, macOS, iOS or Android.

"Dark mode themes have been rising in popularity for a few years," a spokesperson for Mozilla told TechRadar. "Part of the reason for this is that people are staring at their screens for longer; often in dimly lit or dark environments. Dark mode can potentially help with eye strain in those situations. Dark mode has also been linked to longer battery life."

Whatever your reason for switching to dark mode in Firefox – to save power, reduce glare, or simply because it looks cool – here's how to do it.

Enable dark mode for Firefox on desktop

To activate dark mode for Firefox on Windows, macOS or Linux, open the main menu, click 'Customize' and choose 'Dark' from the 'Themes' drop-down menu at the bottom of the page.

(Image credit: Mozilla)

You can also download additional themes here, including various space-themed options that provide the advantages of dark mode with attractive background images rather than plain black and gray.

Enable dark mode for Firefox on iOS and Android

If you're using Firefox for iOS, open the menu and tap 'Night mode' to switch to the darker color scheme.

Firefox for Android doesn't offer a dark mode yet, but that will change very soon. Firefox Preview, which is currently available for testing, is due to replace the existing app within the next few months. It will match your device's theme by default, but can also be set to light or dark manually.

To access the options, simply open the menu, tap 'Theme' and take your pick from the three options.

If you'd prefer to stick with the existing Firefox for Android app, you can visit http://addons.mozilla.org and download a dark third-party theme.

There are also Firefox extensions that will force dark mode on websites that don't currently support it (Dark Reader being one of the most popular).