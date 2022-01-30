How to eject a PS5 disc

You can eject a PS5 disc quickly and easily once you've finished playing a game. It might not immediately be apparent how to go about ejecting a PS5 disc, given that the console's design is a bit new and different compared to older models. It's also tricky to figure out exactly what button to press and where it might be when it comes to swapping out discs.

There are a couple of different ways you can go about ejecting a PS5 disc. One involves using a physical eject button and the other requires you to go a bit deeper into the PS5 menus and select an option to do so. Both are quick and simple ways you can opt for, and once you've done them a couple of times, you'll be able to remember how to again in the future since they require very few steps. Then you can change out PS5 discs with ease whenever you need to.

Of course, you should ensure you actually have a PS5 model that's capable of reading discs. There are two versions of the PS5, and only one features a disc drive. If you have the digital-only console, the PS5 Digital Edition, you won't need to swap out discs or load them in the first place, so make sure you know which system you have - don't waste time looking for a disc eject button or option if it isn't part of your console, to begin with.

So how do you eject a PS5 disc? Just follow the steps below and you'll be a pro in no time. (If you own an Xbox Series X, here's how to eject an Xbox Series X disc.)

How to eject a disc on PlayStation 5

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Roman Kosolapov)

The first and easiest way to eject a PS5 disc is by using the dedicated eject button on the console. You'll need to look at the system, while on its side or vertically, for two thin, rounded buttons near the button if standing, or to the right if on its side. They won't feel very prominent, so you'll want to feel around for them if they aren't readily apparent at first glance.

Find the button on the top of your console if it's placed vertical, and the button on the bottom right if your console is placed on its side. That's your eject button, with the power button either below it or right next to it. Then just press the eject button, and the console will spit your disc out. When you're ready, just choose a different disc to replace it with.

Alternatively, you can use the PS5 menu to eject the disc. Head to the Home Screen by pressing the PlayStation button on your controller. Scroll toward the game tile that features the title you want to eject the disc for. It should be close to the top of the list.

Press the Options button on your controller, the one located near the Triangle button and to the right of the touchpad. It should feature three lines. You'll see a menu pop up once pressed. At the very bottom, you'll see an option to eject the disc. Select that option and your console will eject your disc.

How to insert a PS5 disc

It might seem straightforward, but it's easy to second guess yourself when it comes to inserting a PS5 disc into the console. Which side up should it be? What if you have the console placed horizontally? If you've ever been worried about getting it wrong, here's what you need to keep in mind.

The picture side – basically the side of the disc with artwork on that isn't shiny – should always be facing up when inserting a disc into a PS5 console that's on its side. If your console has been placed in the vertical position, the picture side should now be on your left, with the shiny side on your right.

Now you can swap out discs with ease!

