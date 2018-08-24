How to download and install the ExpressVPN Windows app

Hailing from the British Virgin Islands, ExpressVPN provides a sound Virtual Private Network (VPN) service: more than 2,000 servers in 148 locations across 94 countries, fast and reliable connections, apps for all major platforms and devices, a built-in speed test feature, and lots more. You can even pay with Bitcoin and use Tor to browse ExpressVPN's hidden .onion site.

This guide will show you how to download, install, and set up ExpressVPN on your Windows device.

1. Go to the ExpressVPN website

Open your browser, navigate to the ExpressVPN website and click the My Account link in the top right corner of the website.

2. Sign in

This is where you sign in with your ExpressVPN credentials. If you still haven’t signed up, click Get ExpressVPN link below the sign-in form and follow the instructions. Enter your sign-in credentials and press the red Sign In button.

3. Download the app

On the following page, click the green Download for Windows button.

4. Choose where to download the app

The ExpressVPN download will begin when you press Save.

5. Open the installation file

When the download is finished, click expressvpn_6.7.2.5163.exe in the lower left part of your browser window to begin the installation.

6. Install the app

The installation process will begin after you click the Install button. A prompt will ask you to allow the program to make changes to your computer. Click Yes.

7. Enter activation code

When the installation process is completed, the ExpressVPN app will open. You will see a window with a red Sign In button. Click this button.

Now you will need to enter your activation code, which can be found in the My Account section on the website or in the confirmation e-mail you received after signing up. Enter the activation code and click Sign In.

8. Choose whether to automatically launch and/or send usage reports

The app will ask you if you want it to automatically launch when your computer starts and if you want to send usage reports in order to help improve ExpressVPN service. You can either click OK or No Thanks to both.

9. Connect to a server