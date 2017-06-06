How to create a custom Windows 10 desktop with Rainmeter

Microsoft doesn’t make the most of the Windows desktop. Granted, it’s not averse to supplying some awesome desktop wallpaper, and it’s made attempts to doll it up in the past - Windows Vista’s poorly fleshed out desktop gadgets spring to mind - but that blank space behind your programs could be used for more than just storing too many icons. And so it shall be.

Rainmeter is the premier desktop customisation tool. It’s kind to your system resources, it’s robust enough that you’ll rarely, if ever, see it crash, and it’s free and open source.

This doesn’t just mean that you won’t have to pay - it means you have the freedom to create your own custom desktop tools. So let’s get installed, make a beautiful desktop, and see what else we can do.