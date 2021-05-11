If you want perfect eggs every time then look no further because we’ve got all the advice on how to cook hard-boiled eggs in an Instant Pot. With one of the best Instant Pots , you can make a huge range of dishes from slow-cooked stews to homemade yogurt but sometimes it’s the simple things like a boiled egg that we just want to nail every time.

We’ve all been there when you’ve made boiled eggs and they’re either under or overdone - and that’s not forgetting the faff of peeling shell of each of the eggs either. Instant Pots have changed that and now you can make hard-boiled eggs without any of the guess work.

Whether you have a trusty Instant Pot already or you just want to find out what these machines do, we’ll be sharing ideas for the kinds of foods you can cook in an Instant Pot below.

How to cook hard-boiled eggs in an Instant Pot

According to Instant Pot’s website , you can make hard-boiled eggs with ease in your appliance. All you need to do is use one cup of water/ 237 ml, a steamer basket, and some eggs.

Add the cup of water inside the Instant Pot followed by the steamer basket, place the eggs inside and close the pressure valve. For perfect hard-boiled eggs, Instant Pot recommends cooking for five minutes and then allowing time for the air to release slowly (around five minutes) before placing the eggs in a bowl of cold water to prevent the cooking process from continuing - and it’s really that easy.

There are plenty of recipes online that cover how to make hard-boiled eggs in an Instant Pot and some suggest allowing the Instant Pot five minutes to reach the correct pressure, five minutes to cook the eggs, and five minutes for the pressure to escape.

Cooking eggs in this way also makes the shells come off with ease and doesn’t take half of your egg white with it.

(Image credit: Instant Pot)

What can you cook in an Instant Pot?

Instant Pots were invented to make cooking meals easier and much quicker using higher pressures and high temperatures. There are lots of Instant Pots on the market and each type has a range of different functions but with all of them, you can expect to be able to cook a huge range of dishes. You might expect to be able to cook stews and casseroles but Instant Pots are great for preparing meats, baking cakes, and even air frying food such as fries and chicken wings. You can find an extensive variety of recipes at instantpot.com .