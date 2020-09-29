Google Pixel 5 launch: how to watch the Google event livestream

The Google Pixel 5 is almost here, and the company is set to unveil its next flagship phone at an entirely virtual event that the company is referring to as its big Launch Night In.

Google is expected to unveil both the Pixel 5 and the Google Pixel 4a 5G at this event, but there are also rumors of a new Google Chromecast and a Nest smart speaker, so they might show up too.

When can you watch along? The event is set for September 30, and it's due to start at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST (that's 4am AEST on October 1). Below we'll be sharing all the details of how you can watch along live as we learn them.

Google Pixel 5 launch livestream

The Google Pixel 5 livestream hasn't been uploaded yet, but we're expecting the company to use its own video sharing platform as it owns YouTube and that's where most livestreams take place.

We'd expect the company to upload the video to its main Google channel, but check back here tomorrow to see the exact stream.

We'll also be hosting our own livestream where we talk you through the announcements - we'll share that video soon - as well as our written live blog, so you can follow along with the big unveilings.