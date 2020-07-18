Ghost of Tsushima Heavenly Strike guide: how to get the devastating special move

Getting the Ghost of Tsushima Heavenly Strike move can revolutionise how you fight the rampaging Mongols, but you’ve got to put in some effort before you can see the terrified whites of your enemy’s eyes snuffed out by your graceful blade. The Heavenly Strike is one of the game’s seven Mythic Tales which lends it's name to the attack, which means you’ve got plenty of searching, climbing, and scrapping to do before you can learn the rapid, damaging move.

Heavenly Strike will get you out of trouble on many occasions between now and your big showdown with big bad Khotun Khan, if you have the Resolve for it: the resource that you use to heal yourself is spent on this move, so it’s a risk/reward choice to use it. That said, if you do when your foe is staggered, you’ll be dealing serious damage.

However, we’re getting ahead of ourselves, so here’s how to find the Heavenly Strike white-leafed tree and Shigenori’s Rest so you can add this move to your noble samurai's repertoire.

Ghost of Tsushima Heavenly Strike: how to start the Mythic Tale

To begin your mission, as with all Mythic Tales, you must find a musician to tell you the legendary yarn - he’s waiting at a crossroads south of River Falls Bridge and east of Brown River Gorge for this one. As you get to the area, you’ll spot your quest giver surrounded by a mess of bodies: someone has got first as they pursue the same objective as you. To start avenging your fellow Tsushima-dwellers, speak to the musician and head to the bridge indicated on your map due northwest.

Where to find the white-leafed tree in Ghost of Tsushima

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions)

Once you’ve crossed the bridge, head up the hill along the path on your left. If you fancy a detour and a small health boost, however, heading right leads you to Carved Mountain Hot Spring. Either way, head up the path on the left and you’ll find a Torii Gate, which leads to a Shinto Shrine. These can be found dotted across Tsushima and, after some brief platforming, gives you a unique Major Charm, which itself gives Jin an equippable buff.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions)

But, more importantly, this is also the path to the Heavenly Strike white-leafed tree, so head up the path behind the gate to get started. You’ll soon encounter a problem, though: the route is blocked off by a wooden barricade set on fire. Turn around to see a semi-hidden path on your right to help you navigate the flaming obstacle. Jump across tree branches and squeeze through gaps to follow this linear route all the way up to the shrine.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions)

Once you’ve collected your reward from the shrine, look to your right to see the white-leafed tree you’re looking for. Climb up to it and your objective will update to have you find a white tree grove, which you can see by turning right again and looking back down to ground level.

The Heavenly Strike: Shigenori’s Rest location in Ghost of Tsushima

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions)

Amid the bright white grove, you need to find Shigenori’s Rest. As marked on the map above, aim for north of the centre of the searchable area on your map. Once you’re there, look out for a large felled tree acting as a bridge across a narrow ravine. Head across this to find a gap through which you can squeeze to get to the secret area.

After you’ve defeated the enemies here, carry on until you encounter the duel with Yasuhira Koga in the clearing full of swords stuck in the ground. Especially if you fight this Ronin early in your adventures, you should be extra careful: you can be downed in very few swings of Koga’s sword. Watch out for his unblockable attacks that are initiated after he sheathes his sword. Dodge those and respond with quick counters, bide your time, and Heavenly Strike will eventually be yours, plus a very fetching furry white sword kit.