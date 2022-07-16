Germany vs Argentina live stream: how to watch 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup semi-final online

Germany could be in for a rude awakening in their 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup semi-final showdown with Argentina. By far and away the competition's top scorers, Las Leonas have had a fortnight to acclimatize to the brutal conditions of Terrassa, whereas Die Danas have played all of their fixtures in the relative comfort of Amstelveen, where it's been around 16 degrees Celsius cooler. How will they adjust?Read on as we explain how to get a Germany vs Argentina live stream and watch this Women's Hockey World Cup semi-final from anywhere in the world.

Valentin Altenburg will almost certainly set his team up to defend deep and hit Argentina on the break, which will suit the Germans down to the ground. They tightened things up after their 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands and haven't conceded since, though they haven't been leaving themselves any margin for error either.

Agustina Gorzelany has scored almost as many as the entire Germany team combined. Her six strikes make her the World Cup's joint top-scorer. But Victoria Granatto was the match-winner against England in the quarters, finishing a beautiful team move with aplomb.

Germany would have been very interested spectators for that clash, which saw England completely hand the initiative to Argentina and almost pull the gameplan off. The reigning FIH Pro League champions were frustrated and uncharacteristically profligate in front of goal, and might have been heading home early if it wasn't for some Belén Succi heroics.

This looks set to be a game of chess, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Germany vs Argentina live stream at the 2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup.

