FIH Women's Hockey World Cup live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

The Oranje and the Lionesses look primed for glory at the 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup, which sees the 16 best teams on the planet lock sticks on the sport's biggest stage outside of the Olympics. Co-hosts Netherlands are the defending champions and top seeds, but Argentina and Japan are bringing the noise too, and will fancy their chances of at least a podium place. Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the hockey absolutely FREE.
Dates: Friday, July 1 - Sunday, July 17
Venues: Estadi Olímpic de Terrassa, Terrassa, Spain & Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands
FREE live stream: Watch Hockey (opens in new tab) (US, CA & most countries)
Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free
Global streams: Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) (IN) | BT Sport (opens in new tab) (UK) | Kayo Sports FREE tria (opens in new tab)l (opens in new tab) (AU) | Spark Sport (NZ)
Seeded at No.2 and led by Agostina Alonso, Argentina come into the tournament off the back of a triumphant FIH Pro League campaign, during which they went unbeaten. The Netherlands finished second, with both India and England managing to get the better of them.
Despite beating India, Korea and China en route to the 2022 Hockey Asia Cup, Japan are seeded way down at No.10, and have been drawn into the same group as No.3 seed Australia, who are always a force, but possibly even more so this time as they've been preparing away from the spotlight due to Covid.
South Korea, India, Germany and England will also fancy their chances of going deep, while neutrals will be crossing their fingers for another underdog tale in the mold of Ireland's wonderful run to the silver medal four years ago.
Can home comforts inspire co-hosts Spain to greatness? Follow our guide to get a hockey live stream from all over the world - including how to watch the Women's Hockey World Cup free online in many countries.
How to watch a FREE Women's Hockey World Cup live stream
If you don't live in a country where the tournament is being shown by a big-name broadcaster, the good news is that many people can get a 100% free Women's Hockey World Cup live stream on Watch.Hockey (opens in new tab).
Watch.Hockey is free to watch and compatible with a wide range of smart devices.
Just bear in mind that Women's Hockey World Cup coverage will be restricted in most countries where the tournament is being shown by local broadcasters (places like India and the UK).
If you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to stream the World Cup on Watch.Hockey for free (opens in new tab) (as explained below).
Play typically starts in mid-morning Eastern Time, continuing through the day, but the Women's Hockey World Cup schedule (opens in new tab) doesn't really follow a regular pattern.
How to watch Women's Hockey World Cup from outside your country
We've set out below the ways you can live stream Women's Hockey World Cup action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.
That's the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.
Use a VPN to live stream hockey from anywhere
How to use a VPN to watch the 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Canada' for Watch.Hockey.
3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so, in this case, just head to Watch.Hockey (opens in new tab)
Women's Hockey World Cup live stream 2022: how to watch hockey online in India
Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the Women's Hockey World Cup live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab).
The Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) changed recently. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499.
Those of you wanting to live stream Women's Hockey World Cup action on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.
Play typically starts in the early evening, continuing deep into the night, but the Women's Hockey World Cup schedule (opens in new tab) varies from day to day.
- The best data plans to catch all the live action (India-only)
How to watch 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup: live stream in the UK
The 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup is being shown on BT Sport (opens in new tab) in the UK.
Play typically starts in mid-afternoon, continuing deep into the evening, but the Women's Hockey World Cup schedule (opens in new tab) varies from day to day.
BT has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment.
The BT Sport app will let subscribers tune in on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.
If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the hockey like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.
How to live stream Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 in Australia
Hockey fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports.
Play typically starts late at night, continuing through to the following morning, but the Women's Hockey World Cup schedule (opens in new tab) doesn't follow a neat pattern.
You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription (opens in new tab). For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Women's Hockey World Cup online through slick streaming platform Kayo (opens in new tab).
Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial (opens in new tab) to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AU$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.
How to watch Women's Hockey World Cup: live stream in New Zealand
Spark Sport is the place to watch the Women's Hockey World Cup in New Zealand, with play typically getting underway in the dead of night. But fear not, the action continues through to the morning, though bear in mind that the Women's Hockey World Cup schedule (opens in new tab) varies from day to day.
If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial, so you can try before you buy.
Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP.
Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.
2022 Women's Hockey World Cup groups
Group A
Netherlands
Germany
Ireland
Chile
Group B
England
New Zealand
India
China
Group C
Argentina
Spain
South Korea
Canada
Group D
Australia
Belgium
Japan
South Africa
2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup schedule
The schedule and times for the group games of the 2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup are listed below. All times are local (CEST, UTC +2). Take away 1 hour for BST, 6 hours for ET and add 8 hours for AEST.
- 1 July, 21:30 Spain vs Canada
- 2 July, 14:00 New Zealand vs China
- 2 July, 16:30 Germany vs Chile
- 2 July, 18:00 Argentina vs South Korea
- 2 July, 19:30 Netherlands vs Ireland
- 2 July, 21:30 Australia vs Japan
- 3 July, 15:00 Belgium vs South Africa
- 3 July, 16:30 England vs India
- 3 July, 18:00 South Korea vs Canada
- 3 July, 19:30 Germany vs Netherlands
- 3 July, 21:30 Spain vs Argentina
- 5 July, 14:00 Ireland vs Chile
- 5 July, 16:30 India vs China
- 5 July, 18:00 Japan vs South Africa
- 5 July, 19:30 New Zealand vs England
- 5 July, 21:30 Belgium vs Australia
- 6 July, 16:30 Ireland vs Germany
- 6 July, 18:00 Japan vs Belgium
- 6 July, 19:30 Netherlands vs Chile
- 6 July, 21:30 Australia vs South Africa
- 7 July, 16:30 India vs New Zealand
- 7 July, 18:00 Argentina vs Canada
- 7 July, 19:30 England vs China
- 7 July, 21:30 South Korea vs Spain