E3 2021 is now upon us - here's how to watch the PC Gaming Show

E3 2021 is now underway which means the PC Gaming Show is just around the corner, guaranteed to be bursting with previews, trailers, and general PC-flavored gaming content that we can expect in the coming months, alongside the Future Games show.



Produced by TechRadar's sister website PC Gamer, this will be the 7th year that the show has made an appearance, and will be bringing Sean "Day9" Plott of Starcraft fame to host the show (via his personal spaceship), alongside Frankie Ward and Mica Burton. We're expecting to get some insights into upcoming titles such as Dying Light 2, Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, as well as an array of exciting announcements from the likes of SEGA, GeForce NOW, and Valve.



The PC Gaming Show will air Sunday, June 13 at 2:30 PM PST / 5:30 PM EST / 10.30 PM BST so make sure you stock up on snacks and clear your schedule. If you have a preferred streaming service then great news – it'll be available on Youtube, Facebook, Twitch, and Twitter. In fact, you'll be able to find it just about anywhere, with this year's show also being broadcast to TikTok, Reddit, and international partners such as Bilibili and Wechat. The bandwidth on Plott's spaceship must be out of this world.

According to PC Gamer, the 90-minute long event will be E3's biggest celebration of PC games to date, described as the highest-end production that it's ever created, with 39 new trailers, game announcements, and interviews for us to enjoy. It's anticipated that we'll get some juicy updates for existing franchises such as Orcs Must Die! and Eve Online, with a host of studios teasing new content for the coming year.



The PC gaming Show will also lead directly onto the Future Games Show, so if you're lucky enough to also own a console like the PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch then you stay tuned in for exciting news across the entire scope of video game platforms.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show

There are a record-breaking number of places to watch this year's PC Gaming Show, so set some reminders and watch the shows on the platform of your choosing. We've popped some links to the most popular options below:

PC Gaming Show Stream Links

Twitch / YouTube / Facebook / Twitter