Djokovic vs Norrie live stream: how to watch Wimbledon men's semi-final online from anywhere

He may be the reigning champion, but it's no secret that Novak Djokovic isn't exactly Wimbledon's favorite son. He'll have near enough the entire Centre Court crowd against him as he takes on home hopeful Cam Norrie in what will be the only men's semi-final of the tournament. Norrie has never reached this stage of a major before, and he'll be praying it goes a lot better than his only previous meeting with the Serb. Read on as we explain how to watch a Djokovic vs Norrie live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Djokovic blew Norrie away in 66 minutes at the ATP Finals in November, losing just three games along the way, but there's little doubt that the gulf that separated the two players then has narrowed. Norrie is in the midst of the best season of his career, and it's fair to say that this has been one of Djokovic's worst.

After a stop-start few months, the 35-year-old still looks slightly undercooked, though his recovery from two sets down against Jannik Sinner in the last round was a marvel. However, his lukewarm reception from the stands genuinely seemed to take the wind out of his sails, and though he eventually succeeded in winning them over, he's unlikely to have any such luck with Norrie on the other side of the net.

The 26-year-old isn't simply the last Brit standing. With a house just down the road, he's a hyper-local hero, and a major underdog to boot. His outstanding engine and that ability to extend rallies and manufacture points have helped carry him this far, but Djokovic is the master of those crafts, and Norrie's going to need the fans to play a part in order to put up a fight.

The winner will play Nick Kyrgios on Sunday, after Rafael Nadal withdrew from their semi-final with an abdominal injury. Here's how to watch a Djokovic vs Norrie live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Djokovic vs Norrie: live stream Wimbledon 2022 tennis for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE (opens in new tab), with the entire tournament being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. Djokovic vs Norrie will start no earlier than 1.30pm BST this afternoon. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

Watch a Djokovic vs Norrie live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Djokovic vs Norrie.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Djokovic vs Norrie live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Norrie

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Norrie: watch Wimbledon for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world too, as they can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). The only catch is that Djokovic vs Norrie is set to begin no earlier than 10.30pm AEST tonight. In other words, brace yourself for a late one. Viewers who stay up can also fire up a free Djokovic vs Norrie live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Norrie on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free, though that's less appealing with the tournament now drawing to a close. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Djokovic vs Norrie: live stream Wimbledon tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Djokovic vs Norrie on both ESPN and ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US. The match is set to get underway no earlier than 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT this morning. Stream Wimbledon 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Djokovic vs Norrie and watch Wimbledon 2022 tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 on TSN, with Djokovic vs Norrie set to begin at around 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT this morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Djokovic vs Norrie live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

