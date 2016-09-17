How to run Android apps on your Chromebook

Chrome OS is lightweight, secure and improving all the time, and earlier this year Google announced it would be adding the option to install Android apps right on your Chromebook (or Chromebox) too. There's still no official merger between Google's mobile and desktop operating systems, but it seems to be getting closer all the time.

Google says it's going to roll out Android app support on a host of Chromebooks this year and next, but right now it only works on three models: the Asus Flip, the Acer R11, and the 2015 Chromebook Pixel. We got hold of an Asus Flip to test how the new feature works, and this is what we found.