How to use Screen Sharing in Mac OS X

Recent versions of OS X - Mavericks and Yosemite - have a really useful function called Screen Sharing. With it, you view the screen of a friend's Mac while having an audio conversation with them. Once you start Screen Sharing, a FaceTime Audio chat is automatically started, so you can talk the other person through whatever OS X process they are trying to do.

Screen Sharing is an extremely useful feature if friends regularly ask for help with OS X or vice versa. As you view the screen, you can click on things to highlight them, so you both see a small circle highlighting that part of the screen. You can also take control of the other person's screen (with their permission) and can control their cursor using your mouse or trackpad. You can even copy files from your Mac to theirs, or the other way around. All while you're talking them through things.

With Screen Sharing you can help someone get to grips with OS X's features, or get help yourself from a friend. All you need is the Messages app and their Apple ID. Here's how it works.