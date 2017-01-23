How to add extra security to your Apple ID

Last year Apple received criticism when a number of celebrities claimed their iCloud accounts had been hacked, leading to personal photographs being published online. Apple's response was to remind people to keep their passwords safe.

However, security experts argued that this couldn't have happened if Apple had adopted a security technique known as two-factor authentication to Apple ID. This adds a second layer of security to your Apple ID, sending an extra security code to your iPhone or iPad that must be entered in addition to your normal Apple ID or iCloud password before anyone can gain access to your account.

That was back in 2014, and thankfully Apple has now included two-factor authentication for its products, building the technical underpinnings for it into OS X El Capitan and iOS 9, which is no small task.

For more information check out our guide on how to enable two-factor authentication on your iPhone or iPad.

Apple's two-factor authentication has a limitation, however. It's only available if all the devices linked to your Apple ID are running Apple's latest software – the web page just mentions details of the system requirements for Apple devices and Windows PCs.

So, if you use your iCloud account on one device that isn't running, or is unable to run, the latest software, you won't be able to benefit from the stronger protection afforded by two-factor authentication on any of your other devices.

However, in the wake of the celebrity hacking scandal, Apple introduced a security measure it calls two-step verification. Though it bears a similar name and works in a similar fashion to two-factor authentication, it merely sends a four-digit verification code to you; two-factor authentication's codes are six digits long, and are pre-empted by details of an access attempt's location, so you can reject it immediately rather than receive a code.

In the long run, two-factor authentication will be the stronger option. However, until everyone can use it, two-step verification is worthwhile because it adds extra security to your Apple ID to help keep your data safe.

Also, you don't need to be running iOS 9 or El Capitan to benefit from it, so having one bit of hardware running an older operating system won't hold you back.