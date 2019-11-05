College basketball live stream: how to watch 19-20 NCAA games online from anywhere

For the next few months, the best college basketball teams from around the country will be feverishly battling things out on courts up and down the United States.

Luckily, you’ve landed in the right place to discover how to live stream college basketball - right up to March Madness and the National Championship - from the comfort of your own living room or anywhere else you are.

Last season the Virginia Cavaliers led by De’Andre Hunter became national champions after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in an overtime win. Will the Cavaliers be able to win back-to-back championships?

According to preseason polls, the Michigan State Spartans start in top place to win this year’s National Championship followed by the Kentucky Wildcats, the Duke Blue Devils and the Memphis Tigers. Although a lot can happen as the season goes on - and then there's March Madness in the spring!

Whether you’re rooting for your favorite school or any of the teams in the 32 NCAA conferences this season, TechRadar will show you how to live stream every college basketball game this season so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

An don't miss the NCAA football either - our college football live stream guide

How to live stream college basketball outside the US

If you live in a country that has no official broadcast option to watch college basketball or a game isn’t playing locally because of regional restrictions, then you’re best bet is to use a VPN service to dial into a location in the US that does have coverage.

A VPN makes this easy as it allows you to change your IP address so that you appear to be in a completely different location. Most VPNs are also actually quite easy to use as well. We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN currently available:

Express VPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get three months free on an annual plan. As well as helping you tune into b-ball, VPNs open up a world of blocked websites, international Netflix catalogues and much safer surfing.

(Image credit: Future)

Watch NCAA college basketball on TV in the US

If you plan on watching the 2019-20 college basketball season on television, then you’ll need either a cable package or streaming service that gives you access to ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, TBS, TNT, TruTV and FS1. Regional sports networks such as Fox Sports Networks and Stadium also broadcast NCAA games but their coverage is typically limited to games within the region.

However, if you know which conference your favorite team belongs to you can make sure that your cable package has the network which will show their games. For instance, CBS will show games from the AAC, ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC conferences while CBS Sports Network will show games from the A10, Big East, Mac, Mountain West, NEC and Patriot League conferences. However, ESPN networks (which includes ESPN and ESPNU) holds the rights to broadcast games from basically every conference, so you’ll want to make sure that the cable package or streaming service you choose has ESPN.

Additionally, some conferences have their own networks such as how the ACC conference has the ACC Network, the Big Ten conference has the Big Ten Network and how the Pac-12 conference has the Pac-12 Network. While this can certainly get confusing, as long as you have access to ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, TBS, TNT, TruTV and FS1, you’ll be able to watch most of the college basketball games that will be played this season.

How to stream college basketball live online without cable

Unlike how the NFL has Game Pass or the MLB has MLB.TV, unfortunately there is no equivalent for watching college basketball online. Don’t worry though, as we’re here to help.

If you want to watch every single college basketball game online this season, you’ll need a streaming service that gives you all of the channels listed above. However, at this time, no single streaming service does but to make things easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite streaming services and the networks they give you access to below.

ESPN+ $4.99 per month - ESPN+ will live stream select college basketball games (and loads of other sport!) throughout the season.

$4.99 per month - ESPN+ will live stream select college basketball games (and loads of other sport!) throughout the season. AT&T TV Now starting at $50 per month - AT&T’s streaming service includes local channels, regional sports networks, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1 and the SEC Network.

Now starting at $50 per month - AT&T’s streaming service includes local channels, regional sports networks, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1 and the SEC Network. fuboTV $54.99 per month - fuboTV gives you access to local channels, regional sports networks, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 1 and the Pac-12 Network but does not include ESPN.

$54.99 per month - fuboTV gives you access to local channels, regional sports networks, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 1 and the Pac-12 Network but does not include ESPN. Hulu+ Live TV $44.99 per month - Hulu+ Live TV gives you access to local channels, regional sports networks, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the SEC Network.

$44.99 per month - Hulu+ Live TV gives you access to local channels, regional sports networks, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the SEC Network. Sling TV $25 per month - Sling TV gives you access to regional sports networks, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, SEC Network and the ACC Network with the optional sports package add-on. However, the service does not include local channels. While you could opt for either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue package, the combined Orange & Blue package is your best bet for watching college basketball this season.

$25 per month - Sling TV gives you access to regional sports networks, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, SEC Network and the ACC Network with the optional sports package add-on. However, the service does not include local channels. While you could opt for either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue package, the combined Orange & Blue package is your best bet for watching college basketball this season. YouTube TV $49.99 per month - YouTube TV includes local channels, regional sports networks, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1 and SEC Network.

Worldwide college basketball live stream with ESPN Player

If you don’t happen to live in the US, you might be taken aback by how extremely popular college sports are in the country. However, do remember that today’s college athletes will be tomorrow’s NBA stars and many fans like to follow a player’s journey from the very beginning.

So if you’re a big sports fan living outside the US that wants to see what all the fuss is about or even a US expat looking to catch this year’s college basketball season, then you need to know about ESPN Player .

Much like how ESPN + allows US viewers to stream a variety of sports online, ESPN Player does the same thing for sports fans in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia. The service itself costs £9.99/€11.99 per month or £69.99/€79.99 for a year’s subscription which also gets you access to additional content from ESPN.

Watch NCAA college basketball in Canada

If you’re a Canadian that wants to follow college basketball on television in the US this season, then TSN has you covered as the network is the home of NCAA basketball in Canada.

Unfortunately ESPN Player isn’t available in Canada but you could also use a VPN to access one of the streaming services we’ve listed above.

(Image credit: Future)

Watch NCAA college basketball in the UK

UK college basketball fans can easily catch all of the action out of the NCAA this year with ESPN Player . The service gives you access to over 2,000 live and on-demand events including the regular NCAA basketball season as well as March Madness.