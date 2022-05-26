Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 live stream: how to watch PGA golf online and without cable

Despite it following hot on the heels of last week's US PGA Championship, there's no shortage of big names set to battle it out in Texas this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge - although last Sunday's eventual winner Justin Thomas among a field that includes five of the top 10 players in the world.

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge live stream online with or without cable this week, with fans in the US able to watch all the golf on ESPN+ (opens in new tab).

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, last year's runner up Jordan Spieth, and Will Zalatoris will all be confident of being in the running at the Perry Maxwell designed course at the Lone Star State's Colonial Country Club .

Jason Kokrak is the defending champ and will be looking to become only the second player to notch up back-to-back titles, matching a feat accomplished only by Texas legend Ben Hogan.

This week's tournament marks the 77th playing of the event, with the relatively short course and its narrow fairways rarely seeing surprise winners claiming the title.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Charles Schwab Challenge live stream online, so that you don't miss a moment.

Watch every Charles Schwab Challenge session on ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle

(opens in new tab) Watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 with the Disney Bundle (opens in new tab)

$6.99 per month gets you ESPN+ which includes the Charles Schwab Challenge and all the PGA action but if you like to watch movies and TV shows on Disney+ and Hulu, then the best move is to go for the Disney Bundle instead ($13.99). That buys you access to all three services – ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu – with the one cut-price subscription.

Watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 on TV in the US

(opens in new tab) Golf fans based in the US can watch on the Golf Channel and NBC on cable but it's worth remembering that ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) is the only place to watch extended live coverage of each day's play, including featured groups coverage. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from 4pm ET / 1pm PT to 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Thursday and Friday. At the weekend the channel's coverage runs from 2pm ET / 11am PT to 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT on Saturday and from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 2pm ET / 11am on Sunday. CBS is showing the action from 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT to 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Saturday and from 2pm ET /11am until 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Sunday. Coverage gets underway on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab), meanwhile, at 8.15am ET / 5.15 am PT from Thursday through to Sunday. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website (opens in new tab) and log in with your cable credentials to stream its coverage online.

How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 without cable

We've already explained that ESPN Plus is the best option for watching Charles Schwab Challenge without cable (opens in new tab) with by far and away the most comprehensive coverage and at the low price of $6.99 per month, but there are other cable-free options. Another strong option is FuboTV (opens in new tab), a fully featured OTT streamer that includes both the Golf Channel and NBC in its Starter plan. It costs from $69 per month, you can cancel at any point and, if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE trial (opens in new tab) and watch the Charles Schwab Challenge without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it.

How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge live stream in UK

(opens in new tab) Golf fans based in the UK can tune into the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), which has the rights to PGA Tour golf. Live coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 9pm BST for Rounds 1 and 2, 5pm for Saturday and Sunday's action. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app (opens in new tab), which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.

Live stream the Charles Schwab Challenge in Australia

(opens in new tab) Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 9pm AEDT for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 6pm for Rounds 3 and 4, continuing into the evening. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final action takes place on Monday! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription (opens in new tab). For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream the Charles Schwab Challenge golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo (opens in new tab). Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial (opens in new tab) to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.

Canada: Watch the Charles Schwab Challenge

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the 2022 the Charles Schwab Challenge on TSN and CTV, though bear in mind that they're only showing Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. Coverage gets underway at 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT on Saturday and from 2.30pm / 11.30am on Sunday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Charles Schwab Challenge live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. CTV does not offer a streaming-only subscription option.