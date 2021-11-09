Call of Duty: Vanguard Operators: unlock challenges, rewards and preferred weapons

As with most entries in the franchise, Call of Duty: Vanguard includes a list of pre-determined characters, called Operators, for you to customize and take into multiplayer battles.

However, unlike previous entries, each Operator has their own preferred weapon, which will give you an XP boost for each match. Each one currently has their own track of rewards, with 20 tiers per Operator.

So we’ve put together this handy guide to every Call of Duty: Vanguard Operator, including some of the rewards they can unlock and what their preferred weapon is, so you can make the right character choice for you.

Arthur

(Image credit: Activision)

Cameroon-born Arthur Kingsley is the leader of the Sentinels (one of four factions in Vanguard). Playing as Arthur will unlock new skins such as Extraction (Level 10) and Crashlander (Level 20), as well as other rewards.

Unlock challenge: Get 10 kills with killstreaks

Preferred weapon: Sten

Beatrice

(Image credit: Activision)

Beatrice is a member of the French Resistance, and fought in the battle to free Paris from Nazi occupation. Her exclusive unlocks include the Drop Shot highlight animation and the Liberation Order & Republique skins.

Unlock challenge: Get 5 kills without dying a total of 10 times (any weapon)

Preferred weapon: AS44

Constanze

(Image credit: Activision)

German-born freedom fighter Constanze is an LMG specialist and a member of the Sentinels faction. Her own progression tiers include the Don’t Mind The Mess quip and her Manifesto & Artisan skins.

Unlock challenge: Get 300 LMG kills (any weapon)

Preferred weapon: MG42

Daniel

(Image credit: Activision)

The son of two Japanese immigrants, Daniel is an experienced sniper in the US Army. A member of the Hellhounds, his operator rewards include Gut Check highlight animation and the Decorated & Nisei skins.

Unlock challenge: Get 200 Marksman Rifle kills

Preferred weapon: M1 Garand

Halima

(Image credit: Activision)

Halima is of Italian and Somali descent, and fights against Italian occupation with the Somali Resistance. Unlock the Tactical Reload highlight animation and the Governorate & Four Days skins from her reward track.

Unlock challenge: Get 50 prone kills (any weapon)

Preferred weapon: MP40

Lucas

(Image credit: Activision)

Aussie problem-solver Lucas favors the Owen Gun and forms a key part of the Barbarians faction. His rewards include the Bugger Off quip and the 39ER skin if you complete all challenges for this operator.

Unlock challenge: Get 100 Hipfire kills (any weapon)

Preferred weapon: Owen Gun

Padmavati

(Image credit: Activision)

Born in India during the British Raj, Padmavati fought as part of the Indian National Army against British occupation. Unlock her Point Blank highlight animation, her Disappointed quip and much more.

Unlock challenge: Get 200 shotgun kills

Preferred weapon: Combat Shotgun

Polina

(Image credit: Activision)

Russian sniper Polina was born and raised in Stalingrad and is a member of the Shadow faction. Unlock her Rangefinder skin as a mastery reward, alongside her gruesome Gutted highlight animation.

Unlock challenge: Get 200 Sniper kills

Preferred weapon: 3-Line Rifle

Roland

(Image credit: Activision)

Luxembourger Roland has a blood debt to settle with the Nazis and his vengeful path has led him to the Barbarians. His exclusive rewards include the Show Me A Target quip and the Clearing The Chamber highlight animation.

Unlock challenge: Get 300 AR kills

Preferred weapon: STG44

Shigenori

(Image credit: Activision)

A descendant of the legendary samurai, Shigenori defected to the Allies in the wake of the atrocities committed by Japan during the war. Unlock his Seiza and Suppression Fire highlight animations among others.

Unlock challenge: Perform 25 Finishing Moves

Preferred weapon: Type 11

Solange

(Image credit: Activision)

Solange is of Dutch and Aruban descent, and brings a fearless nature and tactical brilliance to the Shadow faction. Unlock her Scrubland skin as a mastery reward for completing all of the challenges for her character.

Unlock challenge: Get 10 Double Kills (any weapon)

Preferred weapon: NZ-41

Wade

(Image credit: Activision)

Brooklyn-born drag racer Wade is a dive bomber with the US Navy and a member of the Hellhounds. Unlock his Warbond mastery reward skin alongside the Deal With it quip and many more operator rewards.

Unlock challenge: Get 100 headshots (any weapon)

Preferred weapon: Type 100