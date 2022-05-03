Bucks vs Celtics live stream: how to watch 2022 NBA playoffs online from anywhere

The reigning champions face the NBA's hottest team in the most mouthwatering clash of the playoffs so far. Can Giannis Antetokounmpo carry Kris Middleton's load? The Greek Freak is no ordinary threat, and Jayson Tatum and defensive MVP Marcus Smart are going to have to be at the top of their games to get to grips with him. Read on as we explain how to get a Bucks vs Celtics live stream and watch the NBA playoffs series online from anywhere.

Outmuscled Kevin Durant paved the way to the Conference Semifinals for Boston, but that's not going to cut it against one of the most physically dominant teams around.

Milwaukee bullied them in the opening game, keeping the Celtics out of the arc and forcing them to scrap for every single point. It was hard to see anything but a victory for Ime Udoka's men before the start of the series, but the first clash has changed the entire complexion of the tie.

Efficiency looked like it would be the Celtics offense's key strength in the playoffs, but Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez could make a mockery of that. Read on for how to watch the Bucks vs Celtics series online and get an NBA playoffs live stream from anywhere.

Bucks vs Celtics: schedule and TV channels

All times are given in ET

Bucks vs Celtics Game 1: Sunday May 1, 1pm, ABC/ESPN3

Bucks vs Celtics Game 2: Tuesday May 3, 7pm, TNT

Celtics vs Bucks Game 3: Saturday May 7, 3.30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Celtics vs Bucks Game 4: Monday May 9, 7.30pm, TNT

Bucks vs Celtics Game 5*: Wednesday May 11, TBD, TNT

Celtics vs Bucks Game 6*: Friday May 13, TBD, ESPN

Bucks vs Celtics Game 7*: Sunday May 15, TBD, TBD

Bucks vs Celtics live stream 2022: how to watch NBA playoffs in the US without cable

Coverage of the Bucks vs Celtics series is being split between ABC/ESPN3, TNT and ESPN, which are the three channels you need to watch the entirety of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Covering your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. Watch all the NBA Playoffs without cable on Sling TV Sling TV is a complete cable replacement service that includes all of the channels you need to watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs in its Sling Orange package. It normally costs $35 per month but there's currently a half-price deal on your first month of Sling TV. It nets you both ESPN and TNT, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN3, which is also included on the plan. A costlier alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which includes ESPN and ABC, as well as more than 100 other top channels. The only casualty is TNT. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. Away from home and outside the States at the moment? No bother. You can watch Bucks vs Celtics on Sling by signing up to a VPN.

How to watch the Bucks vs Celtics from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch NBA basketball online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the playoffs, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Bucks vs Celtics online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Use a VPN to watch Bucks vs Celtics online from anywhere

How to watch Bucks vs Celtics: live stream NBA Playoffs in the UK

Basketball fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Sky Sports, though at the time of publication the network hasn't confirmed which games it will be showing from the Bucks vs Celtics series. Whichever games do end up getting featured, be warned that much of the action will be taking place very late at night. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out the NBA League Pass, which starts at £14.99 after a 7-day free trial, and will get you every single game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

How to watch Bucks vs Celtics: live stream NBA Playoffs in Canada

In Canada, the NBA Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and TSN, but the entirety of the Bucks vs Celtics series is set to be shown on TSN. If you don't have TSN on cable, you can subscribe to it on a streaming-only basis from $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Bucks vs Celtics: live stream 2022 NBA Playoffs for FREE in Australia