Billie Eilish at Glastonbury 2022 live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

Everyone's favorite Gen Z icon Billie Eilish headlines the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this Friday. Eilish is the youngest performer ever to headline at Worthy Farm, and for a hefty chunk of the expected 200,000+ attendees she'll be at the very top of their must-watch lists. If you're not wading through the mud though, there's a super simple way of catching the set from the comfort of your living room (wellington boots optional). Just follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2022 Billie Eilish live stream online wherever you are.

Despite having not released a fresh album in 2022, Billie Eilish is still riding a cresting wave from the release of 2021's Happier Than Ever. Thanks to this, we expect this year's hour-and-a-half set to be quite a departure from 2019's excellent performance – but we wouldn't be surprised if the odd Bury a Friend or Bad Guy snuck it's way onto the setlist.

Considering the reception she garnered at the smaller Other Stage three years ago, we expect a sea of fans to flock to the Pyramid Stage. However, those staying at home will likely be feeling fairly smug as. Despite the unrivalled atmosphere, a tens of thousands-strong crowd can be tricky to navigate.

Those sparing themselves from the throng can still catch Billie Eilish's headline set from home, so read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Billie Eilish Glastonbury live stream from anywhere - starting with how to watch Billie Eilish for FREE in the UK.

How to watch Billie Eilish for FREE in the UK

How to watch a Billie Eilish live stream from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Billie Eilish's Glastonbury 2022 performance from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Can I watch Billie Eilish in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?