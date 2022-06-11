Belmont Stakes live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere – runners and riders, race time

The final leg of the American Triple Crown – and by some distance the longest – the 1.5-mile Belmont Stakes is widely known as "The Test of the Champion". One of the main contenders under examination at this year's race is Rich Strike, who pulled off one of the biggest upsets in history last month. Eight thoroughbreds are one Belmont Park-sized lap away from glory. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Belmont Stakes live stream from anywhere in the world.

Rich Strike, the last-minute addition to a loaded Kentucky Derby field whose jaw-dropping 80-1 victory literally knocked trainer Eric Reed off his feet, is America's new favorite son. According to Reed, Belmont is the one they've been preparing for, but there's no getting away from the big question. Was it just a fluke?

Stablemates Nest and Mo Donegal were at Churchill Downs on the day of Richie's triumph, indeed, Todd Pletcher's entry had one of the best views of the action, having finished fifth in the same race. The extra two furlongs should work in Mo Donegal's favor, and the same goes for Nest, who could become the fourth filly to the win the Belmont Stakes, and the first since Pletcher-trained Rags to Riches in 2007.

But the out and out favorite is We The People, from the Rodolphe Brisset stable. He dominated the Peter Pan Stakes here a month ago, leading the field from gate to wire, but can he keep up the pace over an additional three furlongs? Follow our guide as we explain how to get a 2022 Belmont Stakes live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the Belmont Stakes runners and riders further down the page.

How to watch 2022 Belmont Stakes: live stream in the US without cable

How to live stream Belmont Stakes 2022 from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the event, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Belmont Stakes live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Belmont Stakes from anywhere

How to watch a 2022 Belmont Stakes live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes on TSN, with coverage starting at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday. Post time is set for 6.44pm ET / 3.44pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Belmont Stakes live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch a 2022 Belmont Stakes live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Belmont Stakes is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Racing channel. Coverage starts at 8.45pm BST, ahead of the headline race itself at 11.44pm. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the Belmont Stakes on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch Belmont Stakes coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Belmont Stakes 2022 for FREE: live stream in Australia

2022 Belmont Stakes runners and riders