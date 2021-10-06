How to play the Battlefield 2042 beta: start times, download size, and what to expect

The Battlefield 2042 beta is now officially underway, and it’s your best chance to sample EA’s blockbuster title before it releases on November 19, 2021.

The open beta will focus on the series’ renowned Conquest mode, which has undergone a revamp, and players will also get to wage an all-out war on a brand-new map called Orbital.

But how do you play the Battlefield 2042 beta, what’s the download size and how long is it available for? We’ll answer all those questions and more below.

The Battlefield 2042 beta has begun on all platforms, but only to those who have pre-ordered the game or subscribe to EA Play. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you’ll also have early access to the beta, as EA Play as part of your subscription.

The beta is open to all on October 8 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Simply head to the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, or Origin on PC and search for Battlefield 2042 if you’d like to download it.

Battlefield 2042 beta start times

Here are the key dates and times you need to know:

Wednesday, October 6 (early beta access required)

(early beta access required) Friday, October 8 (beta is accessible for all players)

(beta is accessible for all players) Sunday, October 10 (the Battlefield 2042 beta ends)

In terms of timings, the Battlefield 2042 beta is open to all players at the following times. If you’re eligible to play via early access, you can jump in right now.

8am (BST)

9am (CEST)

3am (EDT)

12:01 am (PDT)

The Battlefield 2042 beta ends on Sunday, October 10, at the same times listed above.

Battlefield 2042 download size

How much storage space do you need for the Battlefield 2042 beta? Thankfully the download size is more than reasonable, so you hopefully won’t have to delete many games to install it.

Here are the Battlefield 2042 download sizes depending on the platform you’re playing on. Interestingly, the PS4 requires the most installation space.

PS4: 20.731 GB

PS5: 16.506 GB

Xbox One: 9.34 GB

Xbox Series X/S: 17.23 GB

What’s in the Battlefield 2042 beta?

(Image credit: EA DICE)

While the beta mostly serves as a sneak peek into what players can expect, it’s worth bearing in mind that this isn’t the finished product by any means, and will ultimately serve as a means of delivering vital information to the developers before release.

But what’s included in the Battlefield 2042 beta? Well, players will get to experience the 128-player warfare on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, which breaks the previous 60-player cap of previous titles. The mode available is Conquest, which involves capturing and defending key points of interest.

The beta will give players their first glimpse at the new Orbital map, which fittingly features a rocket launch.

Unfortunately, any progress you make in the beta won’t cover across to the final game. You also won’t earn any exclusive bonuses or cosmetics for taking part, so just go out there and have fun!

Battlefield 2042 will be released on November 9, 2021, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It's not the only blockbuster first-person shooter out this year, though: Halo Infinite and Call of Duty: Vanguard is also out soon, releasing on December 8 and November 5, 2021, respectively.