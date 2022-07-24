Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch 2022 pre-season game online from anywhere

The most glamorous rivalry in soccer has gone Stateside for the second time ever, and Las Vegas is as a fitting location for the clash as any. Barcelona have embarked on yet another summer of lavish spending despite being hundreds of millions of Euros in the red, adding Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha to a squad that was already fit to bursting with attacking talent. Anything but victory would be a bad look for Xavi. Read on as we explain how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere in the world - including FREE coverage in some places.

Whereas Barcelona have had two games to prepare for this, Carlo Ancelotti and his men were granted an extended summer break as a reward for Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League triumphs.

Raphinha scored and laid on two assists on his debut in midweek, a 6-0 thrashing of Inter Miami in which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Memphis Depay, Ousmane Dembélé, Ansu Fati and Gavi also found the back of the net.

Madrid have strengthened with the signings of top-class center-back Antonio Rüdiger and midfield lynchpin Aurélien Tchouaméni, and they've also recalled playmaker Reinier from a loan spell at Dortmund. Their failure to land Kylian Mbappe from PSG, doubtless, still smarts but will Karim Benzema be looking to prove a point?

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid: live stream for FREE in Australia

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from outside your country

We've set out below the ways you can live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for Paramount Plus.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so, in this case, just head to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on Premier Sports in the UK, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning. Premier Sports, which has the rights to coverage of La Liga, is available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab). The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full suite of the network's channels, including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Related: how to get an F1 live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD in India, with kick-off set for 8.30am IST bright and early on Sunday morning. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home football coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid: live stream Soccer Champions Tour in the US without cable