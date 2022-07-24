Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch 2022 pre-season game online from anywhere

The most glamorous rivalry in soccer has gone Stateside for the second time ever, and Las Vegas is as a fitting location for the clash as any. Barcelona have embarked on yet another summer of lavish spending despite being hundreds of millions of Euros in the red, adding Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha to a squad that was already fit to bursting with attacking talent. Anything but victory would be a bad look for Xavi. Read on as we explain how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere in the world - including FREE coverage in some places.
Date: Saturday, July 23
Time: 8pm PT (local) / 11pm ET / 4am BST / 8.30am IST / 1pm AEST
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
FREE live stream: Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU)
Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Global streams: Premier Sports (UK) | Sony Liv (opens in new tab) (IN) | FS2 via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) or FuboTV FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US)
Whereas Barcelona have had two games to prepare for this, Carlo Ancelotti and his men were granted an extended summer break as a reward for Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League triumphs.
Raphinha scored and laid on two assists on his debut in midweek, a 6-0 thrashing of Inter Miami in which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Memphis Depay, Ousmane Dembélé, Ansu Fati and Gavi also found the back of the net.
Madrid have strengthened with the signings of top-class center-back Antonio Rüdiger and midfield lynchpin Aurélien Tchouaméni, and they've also recalled playmaker Reinier from a loan spell at Dortmund. Their failure to land Kylian Mbappe from PSG, doubtless, still smarts but will Karim Benzema be looking to prove a point?
Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are.
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid: live stream for FREE in Australia
Football fans Down Under can live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 1pm AEST on Sunday afternoon. A subscription starts at $8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Away from home?
Use a VPN to watch Aussie Paramount Plus from abroad. (opens in new tab)
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from outside your country
We've set out below the ways you can live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.
That's the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.
Use a VPN to live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)
We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.
Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year.
Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
How to use a VPN to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for Paramount Plus.
3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so, in this case, just head to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid: live stream in the UK
Football fans can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on Premier Sports in the UK, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Premier Sports, which has the rights to coverage of La Liga, is available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab).
The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full suite of the network's channels, including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation.
If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch Soccer Champions Tour football in India
Football fans can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD in India, with kick-off set for 8.30am IST bright and early on Sunday morning.
If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application.
Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home football coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid: live stream Soccer Champions Tour in the US without cable
Barcelona vs Real Madrid kicks off at 11pm ET / 8pm PT on Saturday night, and is being shown exclusively on FS2 in the US, with coverage getting underway five minutes before kick-off.
If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also get a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream directly through the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab).
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid without cable
FS2 is available via the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV (opens in new tab), as part of an $11 per month add-on to its Sling Blue package, which includes 40+ other channels, including USA Network, NFL Network and National Geographic.
The usual cost of a Sling Blue subscription is $35 per month, but you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half-price (opens in new tab). And as there's no contract, you can cancel at any time.
Another over-the-top streaming service that includes FS2 is fuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, offering more than 100 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month. There's no long-term contract with fuboTV either.
Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan.