Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch 2022 Florida Cup final online from anywhere

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea meet in the final of the 2022 Florida Cup, and there are plenty of news faces on show for both teams. Gabriel Jesus has hit the ground running with three goals and two assists in his first few appearances under Mikel Arteta, while the Blues need to bed in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly before the Premier League kicks off again in a couple of weeks. Read on as we explain how to watch an Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere in the world - including FREE coverage in some places.

Arsenal's pre-season certainly hasn't been dull. Their four games have produced 20 goals, 15 of which have hit their opponents' net. Determined to prove that he deserved a shot at being the main man at Man City, Jesus has been in terrifying form. After a season that ended in typically ignominious fashion, suddenly Arsenal fans have reason to get carried away again.

Chelsea also had a disappointing campaign, and Thomas Tuchel has responded with an aggressive recruitment drive. A stuttering attacking unit has been a running theme of the German's time at the club, and the signing of Sterling was made specifically to address that issue. It's also going to be intriguing to see how Conor Gallagher will fit into the side, as he appears to be competing for a starting berth with Mason Mount.

Fans are also concerned about the loss of center-back Antonio Rüdiger, who was Chelsea's outstanding player over the course of last season. Senegalese stopper Koulibaly is one of the world's best in that position, but with the new season fast approaching, there's pressure on the former Napoli man to find his feet quickly.

After an embarrassing defeat to Charlotte FC in midweek, Tuchel may be feeling a little twitchy. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch an Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: live stream for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Arsenal vs Chelsea isn't being televised by a big broadcaster in the UK. Instead, the game is being shown on each of Arsenal and Chelsea's own in-house streaming services - and Chelsea's coverage is FREE. The Blues have confirmed that they will be live streaming Arsenal vs Chelsea on the Chelsea website (opens in new tab) and through the club's official app, The 5th Stand (opens in new tab). Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea free stream. (opens in new tab) Do bear in mind that kick-off is scheduled for the brutal time of 1am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you don't fancy staying up late, you'll be able to watch a full replay and extended highlights on both the Chelsea website and The 5th Stand app at a more sensible hour on Sunday. Arsenal is also live streaming the game on the Arsenal website (opens in new tab) and through the club's official app, but it will be charging viewers a hefty £5.99 fee for the privilege.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea from outside your country

We've set out below the ways you can live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for Chelsea's free coverage.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so, in this case, just head to the Chelsea website (opens in new tab)

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: live stream for FREE in Australia

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: live stream Florida Cup soccer in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the US, with kick-off set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday evening. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

Related: how to get an F1 live stream from anywhere