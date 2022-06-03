Which Garmin Forerunner watch should you buy on Amazon Prime Day?

If you’re in the market for a Garmin Forerunner watch, it’s probably not escaped your notice that the Garmin Forerunner 255 and Garmin Forerunner 955 have just been released, and they’re packed to the brim with new features and technology.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar has an amazing battery-extending Power Glass solar lens, while the 955, the 255 and the 255s are still stuffed with tons of new sports profiles, sleep tracking features such as heart rate variability, and more accurate multi-band GPS coverage.

However, if you’ve never used one of the best running watches before, it’s good to know the older models such as the Garmin Forerunner 945, 245 and even Garmin’s most basic Forerunner 45 model are still great multi-sport watches, especially for runners and triathletes. The Forerunner, as its name suggests, consistently ranks among the most popular choices when people are choosing their first running watch.

If you’ve not bought one of the best Garmin watch models before, or you’re in dire need of an upgrade, you might have considered buying one now - but they don’t come cheap. The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, the most premium option in the new line of watches, is priced at $599.99 in the US and £549.99 in the UK. The Garmin Forerunner 255, the cheaper model, is priced at £299.99 in the UK and $349.99 in the US.

So, with the cost of living rising, you should consider waiting for Amazon Prime Day and grabbing a Forerunner.

(Image credit: Matt Evans)

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day has been confirmed to take place in July 2022. The exact date has yet to be announced, but we believe it’s going to be around the middle of the month.

Despite the name, Amazon Prime Day runs for two days. It's a special shopping event that sees Amazon slash the prices of thousands of items, meaning you can score big savings on big-ticket technology items, such as vacuum cleaners, laptops, and running watches.

In the market for a running watch, and interested in saving money? It’s worth holding off until Prime Day to keep an eye on the great deals coming down the pipeline.

(Image credit: Future)

Which Forerunner watch should you buy on Prime Day?

The new Garmin Forerunner 955 and 255 are unlikely to see large discounts. As they have been so recently released, there’s less of a likelihood Amazon is going to want to clear any stock. We will be keeping a close eye on things, so if they do receive any significant discounts, you’ll be the first to know.

However, the watches that are extremely likely to be discounted are the predecessors in the line: the Garmin Forerunner 245 and 945 series. These are still absolutely fantastic running watches in their own right, sharing most of the features of their sequels and much of the design DNA remains the same.

You can see our full Garmin Forerunner 245 review and Garmin Forerunner 945 review to get a better idea of what they’re capable of, but if you’re doing serious running, cycling or swimming, these are the watches to look for at discount. They are in the process of being replaced in Garmin’s stable of devices, but a brand new Forerunner, even an older model, should still give you years of service and is likely to be the best value for money you’ll be able to get on Prime Day.

If you’re just after a straightforward fitness watch to keep tabs on your 10ks, and don’t want too many bells and whistles, you can expect to get the stripped down Garmin Forerunner 45 even cheaper.

Any significant discounts on the Forerunner 45 will drop it under $100 in the US, £100 in the UK and AU$150 in Australia, so if you’re really on a budget and doing light-to-moderate running, the 45 could be perfect for you.