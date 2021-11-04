It's perhaps fair to say that the shift towards hybrid working, as in splitting your time between the office and being at home, did catch some of us by surprise.

But with global lockdowns caused by the pandemic taking force, many workers had to construct or build home working set-ups for the first time, often using whatever hardware and software they had at their disposal.

Now hybrid working has become a common experience for many, you might be thinking how you can improve the process - so here's a few suggestions.

Boot up a VPN

We've previously mentioned about the importance of staying safe online when hybrid working, and a VPN can play a significant role in that.

Disguising your device's IP address to wherever you choose, VPNs are no longer a tool to access workplace networks or intranets, but are a vital tool to working flexibly wherever you are.

Make sure you have a secure and effective VPN solution running both at home and in the office, as it will ensure you stay safe from online snoopers whilst keeping your vital personal and work data secure.

Get your hands on a printer

For many of us, printing documents or images is a rare occurrence these days - but having a printer available is still vital for many tasks. But what happens when you can't just nip to the office printer to grab a document, presentation, or even something like a boarding pass?

It's definitely worth considering having a printer at home as part of your hybrid working set-up, if not purely for the fact that you'll never know when you might need one. And with all-in-one (AIO) printers now more affordable and efficient than ever before, kitting out your hybrid working space could be the ideal time to invest.

Net an office chair and desk

Love them or hate them, having the right support when you're hybrid working is vital. With most of us spending more time than ever sitting at a desk to work, having an effective chair and desk set-up is crucial - you'll thank us in the long term.

Ergonomic chairs are a common sight these days, and can help provide your back, shoulders and neck with the right amount of support to ensure you work in comfort. If you still need extra help, consider a footrest or even an ergonomic mouse or wrist support for extra protection - it really will make a difference.

And for those of us who really want to go that extra mile - there's always a standing desk, giving you more of a work-out than anyone else sitting for the entirety of the day.

Boost your productivity with an external monitor

If your new desk is wide enough - an external monitor is also a must-have for hybrid working.

For many workers shunted out of the office during the pandemic, having to downsize their hardware, and by default their screen real estate, was the most challenging part of hybrid working - but an external monitor can help solve all these issues.

Adding an extra screen to your home workplace can hugely increase productivity and efficiency, allowing you to have multiple programs, apps and services open at the same time, offering you all you need to get your work done effectively.