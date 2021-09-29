Wix lets you upgrade your website for half the price

In the past, website creation meant getting in touch with professionals whose services can cost an arm and a leg. Nowadays, thanks to website builders that offer hassle-free, no-coding–knowledge–required website creation, getting that online presence is not an arduous a task as it used to be.

Wix is a well-known fuss-free website builder that also provides an avenue for your creativity with tons of features such as ecommerce tools, animations, video backgrounds, and more.

For a limited time, Wix is offering 50% off website upgrades to its VIP, Unlimited, Business VIP and Business Unlimited plans, making them more affordable than ever. For the next few hours, users can take advantage of this sale, which also offers a free custom domain for a year, ad-free service, 10 GB storage, unlimited bandwidth, and premium support.

Start creating your portfolio with the best website builders for photographers

Show off your talents with the best website builder for musicians out there

Check out our list of the best domain registrars in 2021

Marketing your products - physical and digital alike - can best be done by having a website. A website can be your gateway to getting more sales and leads, and can even help in your branding because of the credibility it can give.

With Wix's intuitive and easy-to-understand interface, it's no wonder a lot of users prefer this simple website builder over other competitors in the market.

Why is this a great deal?

Although users can take advantage of Wix's free version, getting rid of Wix ads on your website and having your own custom domain for free for half the price make this a deal that should not be missed.

With hundreds of templates available, 10GB of storage, unlimited bandwidth, and premium customer support, Wix helps users start working on their branding and credibility with minimal effort and tons of creative options.