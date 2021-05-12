This top e-learning service is giving away a free subscription, but not for long

In today's ever-changing working environment, up-to-date knowledge and skills are absolutely vital. But thanks to Massive Online Open Courses (MOOC) and online learning platforms, available at your fingertips, you can equip yourself with the knowledge you need to succeed.

Udacity, for example, is known for its quality courses that can teach the critical skills companies are looking for, in fields such as tech, business and data science.

Until May 23, Udacity is giving users access to all courses entirely free for 30 days (which would usually cost $399). That includes 59 Nanodegree programs, two executive programs and 200 free courses.

Best e-learning deal Udacity e-learning subscription - $399 Free

One month free - This powerful and flexible digital education platform lets even the busiest people learn something new.View Deal

Why is this a great deal?

With almost 70% of Nanodegree holders saying Udacity helped them advance their careers, the company's track record speaks for itself and a full month free is definitely not to be missed.

Users become part of an online community of millions of students worldwide and start a journey towards gathering skills they can use to stay competitive. There are lessons on topics ranging from AI to automated systems & robotics, programming and much more.