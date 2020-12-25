This rugged smartphone has a unique feature no other mobile handset offers

What is it? The Oukitel WP7 is the only smartphone we know of that comes with an IR night vision camera.
What makes it special and why should I buy it? The 8-megapixel infrared camera is its unique selling point, but there's more to it than black and white pictures taken in the dark. It has a clever modular accessory system that allows you to add an 1100 lumen flashlight and a UVC sterililzation instrument. It is slightly different from the FLIR cameras found on the Ulefone Armor 9 or the Blackview BV9900 Pro. If you've found something similar and cheaper, let us know via Twitter!
How much does it cost? The Oukitel WP7 is available from Banggood for $294.99 (about £219/AU$390) until December 28 without any codes. That's an extra $10 off the current sale price of $304.99. Overall, you get more than 41% off its suggested retail price.
Oukitel WP7 rugged smartphone:
$499.99 $294.99 at Banggood
Save $205, without any codes! The Oukitel WP7 is a mid-range rugged smartphone with the largest battery in its price category and a unique infrared camera. Hurry, this offer ends on December 27.View Deal
What else should we know? The WP7 features a massive 8000mAh battery, one of the largest we've seen on a ruggedized smartphone. There's also a 48-megapixel camera sensor, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB onboard storage, a Mediatek Helio P90 processor and a punch hole display (a 6.53-inch model with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution and covered with a layer of Corning Gorilla glass).
Any cons? At this price, the Oukitel WP7 has no flaws.
Have you reviewed it? Not yet.
Bear in mind
- If this product ships from mainland China, it will take a month to reach either the UK or US (and potentially more). You may be levied an additional tax, either directly or through the courier.
- If you've managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new, let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.