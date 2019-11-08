This PS4 bundle throws in Sony's best console exclusives for just $200

The PlayStation 4 may be reaching the end of its life cycle, but if you still haven't picked one up yet then you may not get a better deal than Sony's PS4 Holiday bundle.

This amazing PS4 bundle includes a 1TB PS4 Slim, one DualShock 4 controller and three top PlayStation exclusives: God War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and The Last of Us Remastered – all for just $199.99 (UK and Australian pricing is yet to be announced).

This is fantastic value, however, it's worth noting the bundle isn't available until November 24 despite being listed on Best Buy.

Last hurrah

As previously mentioned, the PS4 is reaching the end of its life cycle, with the PS5 officially releasing in late 2020, so it's no surprise that Sony is massively pushing its current generation console.

And this is one heck of a PS4 bundle to offer. Not only are you getting a PS4 console (with plenty of storage) and one of the best PS4 controller on the market, you also get three AAA titles included in our best PS4 games list.

It's worth noting that while The Last of Us comes as a physical copy, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn come as digital downloads.

As Sony attempts to move PS4 units in preparation for the PS5's release, we expect plenty of discounts on both the PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, we doubt you're going to find a better PS4 bundle deal than this.

The PS4 Holiday bundle is set to roll out to a wide range of retailers. While Sony hasn't confirmed all the retailers this deal will be available at, we know Best Buy is one of them and we expect the bundle to land with the likes of Amazon and Walmart too.