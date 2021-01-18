The cheapest unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus SIM-free prices in January 2021

Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy S21 Plus, the middle of three smartphone siblings that lead the company's charge as its flagship phones for 2021. This packs in 5G, a huge 6.7-inch display, large battery and plenty of speed as well as triple rear cameras. Now is the time to grab yourself the best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus SIM-free deal.
Release date: January 29 2021
Launch Price: $999 | £949 | AU$1,549
Platform: Android 11
Storage: 128GB
Camera: 12 + 64 + 12MP
Screen: 6.7-inch, Full HD+
Battery: 4,800mAh
Colours: Black, Silver, Violet
This is now priced similarly as the S20 was when it launched last year, despite this being the level above. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus comes in at a SIM-free unlocked price of $999/£949.
That price is lower partly due to the display. Rather than the QHD+ resolution of last year's model, this tops out at Full HD+. The reason? This gets you a far faster refresh rate at 120Hz meaning the end result should be a better screen experience. The other major change from last year is processing power, now with the Exynos 2100 chip for the UK or Snapdragon 888 in the US, and battery life thanks to the larger 4,800mAh unit.
On the rear is a triple camera with 12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide and 64MP telephoto snappers plus a 10MP shooter on the front. New features to grace this setup are "Zoom Lock" for tripod-like stability when at up to 30x zoom, plus Single Take which gets the best pictures from a selection.
The 8GB of RAM should keep things moving along swiftly so that the 5G connection delivers all the speed it's here to bring.
There's little more to think about now other than where to buy. We've listed the best SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unlocked deals down below for you to compare and pick out the perfect one for you.
