The cheapest unlocked iPhone 12 SIM-free prices in October 2020

iPhone 12 Fact File (Image credit: Future) Release date: October 13 2020

Launch price: $799 / £799 / AU$1,349

Platform: iOS 14

Storage: 64/128/256GB

Camera: 12MP / 12MP TrueDepth

Screen: 6.1-inch, 1170 x 2532

Colours: Black, White, Red, Green, Blue



Apple's latest collection of devices is finally here, flexing 2020 specs and a new set of price tags. And if you're looking to pre-order the new iPhone 12, this guide has all of the best SIM-free and unlocked prices available.

Launching four new handsets - the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max - Apple has really committed to its line-up this year. However, of those four, the iPhone 12 feels like the one that will suit the most people.

While it isn't as cheap as the Mini (which won't be coming until November), it is far cheaper than the Pro and Pro Max at a price of $799/£799. And despite that lower price tag, it holds on to most of the core specs Apple has upgraded this year.

That means you're getting Apple's new A14 Bionic chip - the most powerful processor in any phone, a upgraded camera focusing on 4K video and low light photos and a host of other upgrades.

On top of all of that, Apple's new iPhone 12 finally joins the world of Android in 5G capability - likely the reason the price is a fair bit higher than last year's iPhone 11.

If SIM-free and unlocked iPhone 12 deals are what you want, you can find all of the cheapest plans down below. Perfect to pair with SIM only deals (UK) or cell phone plans (US).

Today's cheapest iPhone 12 unlocked / SIM free prices: