The cheapest unlocked iPhone 12 Pro Max SIM-free prices in November 2020

iPhone 12 Pro Max Fact File (Image credit: Future) Release date: November 13 2020

Launch Price: $1,099 | £1,099 | AU$1,849

Platform: iOS 14

Storage: 128GB+

Camera: 12 + 12 + 12MP

Screen: 6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR

Colours: Silver, Graphite, Gold, and the new Pacific Blue hue

iPhone 12 Pro Max deals can be found in contract form in lots of variations. But perhaps you want to buy the phone outright to potentially make a saving. So are unlocked iPhone 12 Pro Max SIM-free deals worth a look?

If you can afford to buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max outright, this is a way you could make savings by going SIM-free. These deals are really worth looking at. How much is the iPhone 12 Pro Max SIM-free unlocked? Pricing starts from $1,099, £1,099, AU$1,849.

That's a big outlay all at once, but when you look at what Apple has crammed into the new iPhone, it starts to sound reasonable. For a start this has the world's first five nanometer chip in the A14 Bionic, making it lightning fast. You also have that new Ceramic Shield and bumper design which makes it four times stronger, despite that lofty 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display.

But it's the cameras that make this super unique. You get three 12MP snappers which are capable of f/1.6 aperture which means 27 percent better low-light performance. The Pro Max, specifically, has a larger 1.7m pixel size sensor which is 47 percent larger, which Apple says give it a massive 87 percent low-light performance improvement. You also get 5x optical zoom. Throw in the LiDAR sensor for added depth perception and Dolby Vision video recording at 60fps and you've got a camera system like no other on a smartphone.

While the iPhone 12 Pro Max or even the smaller iPhone 12 have been stripped down in terms of what you get in the box – with both the charging block and headphones removed – the value in that handset is still high.

Just want to see where to buy? We've listed the best SIM-free iPhone 12 Pro Max unlocked deals down below for you to compare and pick out the absolute best option for you.

Today's cheapest iPhone 12 Pro Max unlocked / SIM free prices: