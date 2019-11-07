The best USB-C monitor for Macbook Pro and Windows laptops

These are the best USB-C monitors 2019 has on offer.

The best USB-C monitors are rising in popularity, catching the eyes of professionals and creatives alike. And as ultrabooks, such as Apple’s MacBook Air and MacBook Pro become people’s main computers, the need to connect using USB-C becomes all the more paramount. Many of those laptops, even the Windows 10 machines, get the best results when used with USB-C monitors.

It’s not surprising that USB-C has become so popular. This multifaceted port is able to charge. Particularly, it can send visual data to the monitor while also powering your laptop, all with one cable. The port also offers extremely speedy data transfer rates, a boon when it comes to gaming.

The best USB-C monitors also mean that if you’re using a USB-C equipped laptop, you can skip buying extra dongles just to get that second screen. Additionally, if you have a computer with limited ports such as the newer MacBook line equipped only with a handful of USB-C ports, then the best USB-C monitors can double as not just a second screen but also a hub for your other peripherals.

There are a whole host of USB-C options now with just about every company in the monitor business offering something. And while there’s a large selection to dig through, we’ve searched and found the best USB-C monitors available. You might be looking for one of the best gaming monitors or a display with accurate color reproduction for the video or photo editing. Either way, there’s something for you.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner (near the end of November and the beginning of December, more specifically), some great deals should start popping up for the best USB-C monitors so keep an eye out.

The best USB-C monitors for MacBooks and Windows at a glance:

LG 27UD88-W 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor Dell U3818DW UltraSharp 38-inch Curved USB-C Monitor LG Ultrafine 24MD4KL Acer H277HU 27-inch USB-C monitor LG 34UM69G-B 34-inch UltraWide USB-C monitor BenQ PD2710QC 27-inch designer USB-C monitor Dell S2718D 27-inch Ultra-thin USB-C Monitor LG 27MD5KA 27-inch UltraFine 5K USB-C Monitor Acer XR382CQK 38-inch Curved USB-C Monitor

The LG 27UD88-W 27-inch 4K was designed with gaming in mind.

1. LG 27UD88-W 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor

A great USB-C monitor with the perfect balance of price and performance

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 27 inches | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | HDMI inputs: 2 | Display ports: 1

FreeSync

Adjustable stand

The smaller sibling to the Ultrafine 5K display below, this 27-inch LG monitor was designed with gaming in mind. It features 4K resolution and FreeSync anti-tearing processing, as well as three gaming presets, two custom presets, and two calibration presets. While this is one of the best USB-C monitors, it might be getting a little long in the tooth as it’s a couple of years old now. So it's gotten a lot cheaper - despite the fact that it's still a top option for just about anybody.

Read the full review: LG 27UD88-W

The Dell U3818DW UltraSharp 38-inch Curved perfect for graphic design or other creative fields as well as charging into battle or fighting off zombies.

2. Dell U3818DW UltraSharp 38-inch Curved USB-C Monitor

A fantastic high-end USB-C monitor for those who need the very best

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 38 inches | Resolution: 3840 x 1600 | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | HDMI inputs: 2 | Display ports: 1

Wide color gamut

VESA mount

No FreeSync

Contrast ratio is poor

With a curved 38-inch InfinityEdge screen, this Dell monitor is definitely beautiful. The wide canvas allows you to work with multiple windows at once, perfect for graphic design or other creative fields. However with its sRGB color gamut, it's equally suitable for charging into battle or fighting off zombies.

You’ll find a lot to love in the LG Ultrafine 24MD4KL. (Image credit: Future)

3. LG Ultrafine 24MD4KL

More than fine

USB-C: Yes x 3 | Screen size: 24 inches | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | HDMI inputs: none | Display ports: none

Incredible color accuracy

Bright and vivid

USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 compatibility

Expensive

Thick bezels

Are you a fledgling photo or video editor? You’ll find a lot to love in the LG Ultrafine 24MD4KL, from its 4K resolution and color accuracy, to its plethora of USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports. And with its buttonless design and fairly light weight, this is a perfect match for your Mac or ultrabook – not to mention, make it easy to forgive those bizarrely thick bezels and high price tag. Get ready to break that piggy bank.

Read the full review: LG Ultrafine 24MD4KL

The Acer H277HU 27-inch is great for content consumption and casual gaming.

4. Acer H277HU 27-inch USB-C monitor

Reasonably priced, this USB-C screen is for you if price and design are your chief concerns

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 27 inches | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | HDMI inputs: 1 | Display ports: 1

Gorgeous stand

ZeroFrame design

No 4K version

The H7 Series USB-C monitor is a fantastic option for content consumption and casual gaming. The H7 Series doesn't have quite the high-end specs you'll want for video editing and graphic design, but it's ideal for home or small office users who are willing to shell out a bit more to view content on a luxury device. The USB-C functionality of one of the best USB-C monitors is just the cherry on top of what is an already-delicious sundae.

The LG 34UM69G-B 34-inch UltraWide's aesthetics is that of one of the best USB-C monitors for gaming.

5. LG 34UM69G-B 34-inch UltraWide USB-C monitor

A superwide USB-C monitor that's cheap due to its lower resolution

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 34 inches | Resolution: 2560x1080 | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | HDMI inputs: 1 | Display ports: 1

FreeSync

Dynamic Action Sync

Screen Split

It’s clear LG was thinking about one thing when it built this 34-inch wide-screen monitor: gaming. Its 1ms motion blur reduction, FreeSync technology, and Dynamic Action sync are all included with the gamer in mind. But if that wasn't enough, there are three customizable gaming modes: two first-person shooter modes and one pre-set RTS mode. Meanwhile, the aesthetics of one of the best USB-C monitors out there will fit right in with your gaming rig.

The BenQ PD2710QC 27-inch holds its own at this price-point.

6. BenQ PD2710QC 27-inch designer USB-C monitor

A budget option, this would make a decent second screen for the home office

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 27 inches | Resolution: 2560x1440 | Aspect ratio: | HDMI inputs: 1 | Display ports: 2

Sleek design

Excellent color

Not 4K

Another very affordable USB-C-equipped option, this BenQ monitor might not keep up with other high-end displays, but it holds its own at this price-point. It comes equipped with IPS to ensure it looks good from every angle, and has an sRGB color gamut to deliver a beautiful, vivid picture.

The Dell S2718D 27-inch Ultra-thin's svelte display looks like it would be more at home in an art studio.

7. Dell S2718D 27-inch Ultra-thin USB-C Monitor

It's super thin and super gorgeous, this USB-C monitor ticks many of the boxes including the one marked 'great value'

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 27 inches | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | HDMI inputs: 1 | Display ports: 0

Streamlined design

HDR 10 support

No display port

No speakers

Dell has called the S2718D 27-inch USB-C monitor the ‘world’s thinnest monitor’, and, well, we can see it. As one of the best USB-C monitors, this svelte display looks like it would be more at home in an art studio, with a streamlined design that’ll see it fit even the most luxurious desk. There are no speakers, or even a display port, but this IPS display features HDR10 compatibility. The best part? The Dell S2718D is affordable: you can have high quality and a low price.

The LG 27MD5KA 27-inch UltraFine 5K is being endorsed as the preferred companion to your MacBook Pro.

8. LG 27MD5KA 27-inch UltraFine 5K USB-C Monitor

This super high res USB-C screen is perfect for your high end MacBook Pro

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 27 inches | Resolution: 5120 x 2880 | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | HDMI inputs: 0 | Display ports: 0

Stunning 5K display

Thunderbolt 3

Ugly design

Lacking inputs

Pushed by Apple, this LG monitor is being endorsed as the preferred companion to your MacBook Pro - and for good reason. Its 5K display is a thing of beauty; it comes equipped with IPS and a P3 color gamut. With only USB-C and Thunderbolt inputs, it's obviously geared towards Macs, which may make it one of the best USB-C monitors we could imagine for Apple fanatics.

The Acer XR382CQK can switch at the drop of a hat between three different display profiles.

9. Acer XR382CQK 38-inch Curved USB-C Monitor

It's enormous and awesome, this USB-C screen is perfect for gaming

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 37.5 inches | Resolution: 3840 x 1600 | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | HDMI inputs: 2 | Display ports: 1

Multiple display profiles

2,300R curvature

Ports difficult to access

The Acer XR382CQK curved gaming monitor boasts a humongous 38-inch display, complete with AMD’s FreeSync technology. But, there are some more subtle qualities here which make it one of the best USB-C monitors, like an ergonomic stand with height, tilt and swivel. There’s also the normal arrangement of eye-protecting features like an anti-flicker mechanism and a blue light filter. What’s more, this monitor is made for gaming, so the Acer XR382CQK can switch at the drop of a hat between three different display profiles, and pull off tricks like changing black levels to more easily see opponents hiding in dark corners.

Michelle Rae Uy also contributed to this article.