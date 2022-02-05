Samsung Galaxy S22 deals: what to expect and our predictions for launch

The long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S22 series is set to drop next week with the usual three-device line-up on the cards. Regardless of whether you're looking for the standard S22 or the premium S22 Ultra there are sure to be a ton of enticing deals from a number of carriers and retailers for those looking to upgrade.

Based on recent product launches, Samsung promotions, and carrier offers, we've rounded up what we think are the most likely Galaxy S22 deals at launch just down below. As always, details are pretty scarce on the ground (we don't get any prior info) but we think the following promos are fairly safe predictions if you're gauging your interest. Galaxy S22 pre-orders for all devices will be going live next Wednesday, February 9th after the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

In short, we're expecting trade-in Galaxy S22 deals to form the bulk of the promotions - as they always do with big phone launches at the major carriers. The question in our minds is, how big will these rebates be, will you be able to get a free device, and, will there be any decent bonus freebies for pre-ordering? Based on our long-term coverage of the best cell phone deals, here are our current predictions for the top promotions next week.

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals: predictions

Samsung Galaxy S22 Expected price: $799 to $899

Display size: 6.2 inches

The standard Galaxy S22 should launch with a price of $799 to $899, unless there are any surprises (don't rule them out). It'll be the cheaper device of the three but should of course still be a fantastic Android flagship if previous devices are anything to go by. It'll also be the smallest of the three devices, with an expected screen size in the 6.1 to 6.2-inch range.

Samsung Galaxy S22: BOGO, or save up to $800 with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon

Out of all the big carriers, Verizon tends to offer the most variety in its promotions. Recently, the carrier has offered a selection of either a big trade-in rebate on a single device or a 'buy-one get-one' promo. Both of these have been offered on the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6 recently so it seems highly likely that the carrier will carry them over to the latest Galaxy device too. Also likely is an additional $1,000 gift card for new users, which is meant to help pay off any switching fees.

Samsung Galaxy S22: save up to $800 with a trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's deals tend to be fairly consistent throughout the year - offering trade-in rebates in the range of $700 to $800 for most standard flagship devices. Because of this, we think it's a fairly safe bet to expect its Galaxy S22 deals at launch to follow in a similar vein. Generally speaking, its maximum trade-in value should be enough to cover the entire cost of the device if you sign up with an eligible unlimited data plan.

Samsung Galaxy S22: free Galaxy Buds Live, plus up to $600 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The hardest retailer to predict at launch for Galaxy S22 deals is Samsung itself. It always has pretty decent trade-in's (around $500 to $600 is average) and is also partial to throwing in freebies for those who pre-order. Considering you got a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with the recent S21 FE launch, it seems likely it'll throw in a pair for this release. We could also see things like free chargers and Samsung Store credit too, if we're lucky.

What about the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Expected specs Galaxy S22 Plus:

Price: $999 to $1,099

Size: 6.7-inch

Galaxy S22 Ultra:

Price: $1,199 to $1,299

Size: 6.8-inch

Glad you asked - it's almost certain we'll see two more premium devices coming next week alongside the standard S22, these of course being the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. The Plus will most likely just be a bigger version of the standard device, while the Ultra will have a completely different, more premium design.

First-up, Galaxy S22 Plus deals should generally resemble those offered on the standard device - namely, big trade-in rebates and potentially a buy-one get-one promo at Verizon. It's likely, however, that the maximum trade-in rebate will be raised on this model to $1,000 if it's rocking a higher price tag at launch. We saw this with the S21 Plus at release, as well as the iPhone 13 Pro model too.

Last, and definitely not least is the Ultra. Again, Galaxy S22 Ultra deals at launch will mirror those offered on the two cheaper devices closely. If previous launches are anything to go buy we'll generally see a maximum trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 at the major carriers - same as the Plus model. That likely won't be enough to cover the entire cost of the device but it'll be enough to cut down its hefty launch price tag significantly.

One thing worth noting with the Galaxy S22 Ultra specifically - its higher price tag and supposed Note-like design may make an included S-Pen accessory possible. We've seen similar freebies (and wireless chargers) being offered on the more expensive Fold 3 and Flip 3 devices at the official Samsung Store over the past few months, so don't rule that out.

Availability at launch

This one's extremely hard to gauge but we've seen recent reports and rumors to suggest that availability at launch might be slimmer with this year's Galaxy devices. The worst-case scenario we've seen rumored is three months on the Galaxy S22 Ultra specifically. While you should take these rumors with a huge grain of salt, we'd highly recommend you check out Samsung's Galaxy S22 reservation page if you're interested - even before pre-orders go live.

Follow that link, sign-up, and you'll get a priority place for next week's pre-orders. You'll also get a nice little $50 gift card bonus to spend once you place your order, which is handy if you need a wireless charger or the like.