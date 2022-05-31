One of the world's best VPN providers is now throwing in free antivirus as well

Question: What's even better than VPN or antivirus? You got it... VPN and antivirus combined in one online security caboodle.

And for a limited time, that's exactly the offer that one of the best VPN providers of them all - Surfshark - has in store for new users.

Sign up for its VPN product now - already a bargain, costing the equivalent of just $2.30 a month (opens in new tab) - and it will throw in a full subscription to its all-singing all-dancing cybersecurity package, Surfshark One. This bundles in antivirus powered by Avira, a secure search engine, and data leak detection.

There are no codes, workarounds, or convoluted ways to claim. Just head to the Surfshark website (opens in new tab) and sign up for its two-year subscription to take advantage of the planet's best VPN deals available right now.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark | 2 years + 2 months free | $2.30 a month + Surfshark One FREE (opens in new tab)

Combining quality with affordability in its powerful VPN, now Surfshark has gone one step further with Surfshark One. Get its top-tier VPN and benefit from its antivirus software, Surfshark Search and Surfshark Alert tools. Adding the other Surfshark One tools to Surfshark VPN usually costs an extra $35, so this is a really handy freebie. And don't forget that you can give the whole package a try for up to one month with the comfort of Surfshark's 30-day money back guarantee.

Just remember that with this (and pretty much every other) VPN deal, you have to pay the full amount for the initial two years upfront. Although it may seem like a large amount to splash, this means all your VPN cybersecurity and bypassing of geo-restricted content is sorted for the next 24 months - plus those extra free two months added on top.

What is Surfshark One?

Surfshark One is Surfshark's all-in-one privacy suite, combining four cybersecurity features under one subscription.

To start with, there's the brand's highly-rated VPN, which currently sits at #3 in our overall list of favorite VPNs thanks to its seamless, easy-to-use interface, premium features, and excellent geo-unblocking prowess. It's little wonder that, more often than not, you'll see Surfshark firmly planted towards the top of our list of best cheap VPNs.

Surfshark also boasts unlimited simultaneous connections and has healthy WireGuard speeds that maxed out at at a rapid 700Mbps in our most recent speed testing (a bonus, as Surfshark's OpenVPN speeds are a little on the slow side). It'll unblock BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and a range of Netflix catalogs, and hosts an appealing network of 3,200+ servers based in 65 countries.

For more comprehensive protection of your device, Surfshark One introduces Surfshark Antivirus powered by trusted cyber security firm Avira. It does what it says on the tin, going that one step further than a VPN in offering protection against malware and viruses. You'll get real-time protection as well as scheduled scans where the software will sift through your programs and files to ensure you keep on top of your digital hygiene.

Then there's Surfshark Search, which doesn't log search history and helps in stopping web-trackers in their, well, tracks. It also offers the nifty ability to alter your search results by region.

Last but not least, Surfshark Alert is a data leak detection system that will send you notifications when it discovers any breaches of your personal information appearing online, including email addresses and passwords. It'll also run checks of things like your credit cards and any other identifiable information.