It's not too late to save on Prime Day streaming equipment deals

As Prime Day nears its end, you can still take advantage of some very juicy deals. And one of them is an entire Elgato streaming product collection, including a facecam, microphone, and stream deck.
This set is ideal for gamers who either want to get into streaming for the first time or for experienced gamers that need a replacement. The facecam is currently $140, the microphone $120, and the stream deck for $100, which puts the savings between 18% to 33%. And if you want even more streaming equipment to check out, Amazon Prime Day deals are a great place to start.
If you're in need of more gaming deals, make sure to check out our Prime Day laptop deals as we're rounding up the best selections we can find online.
(Not in the US? Check below for deals in your region).
Today's best Elgato deals
This is a high-end, premium collection of streaming equipment judging from our glowing review of the Elgato Facecam, in particular. So, not only are you getting great products but getting them at a good discount, which is always a nice bonus.
Elgato Facecam:
$170 $140 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Elgato Facecam, judging from our review (opens in new tab) of it, is an excellent webcam that will elevate your streaming quality. And the $30 off doesn't hurt either.
Elgato Wave:3:
$150 $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This Elgato Wave:3 microphone is rated quite high on Amazon, which is a great sign of its quality. And it's now $30 cheaper, so now is a good time to invest if you had been eyeing it.
Elgato Stream Deck:
$150 $100 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
In the market for a Steam Deck? Then this Elgato version, which is now priced at $100, is an absolute steal. And it's highly rated on Amazon, which is a good sign.
More Elgato deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Elgato streaming collection from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
