I'm searching for the loudest and clackiest mechanical keyboard this Prime Day

Mechanical gaming keyboards are some of my favorite ones, thanks to their premium metal build, long-lasting nature, RGB lighting, customizable and programmable keys, and so much more. But the absolute best feature in my opinion is that oh-so-satisfying click-clack sound the keys make as I rapidly type. Normally I'm not a fan of ASMR but the noise of a super loud mechanical keyboard is music to my ears.

Which is why I've been on the hunt, searching through Prime Day deals for the best gaming keyboard for a great price. And that mechanical sound is the most important factor in this whole search. I want a mechanical bite so loud that it immediately alerts my co-workers to me sneaking in some work as I sit in on a meeting. I want it to bother my friends so much that they mute me on Discord chat.

In other words, a gaming keyboard that sounds identical to the old-fashioned typewriters you see hardboiled journalists frantically jabbing away at.

Of course, there are plenty of other features that are important to me like having a numlock pad or wider keys for my larger fingers. But if the keyboard isn't singing then it can hit the road.

(Not in the US? Check below for deals in your region).

Today's best gaming keyboard deals

(opens in new tab) MSI Vigor GK30: $50 $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Gaming keyboards are vital for serious gaming but it's difficult balancing price with quality. The MSI Vigor, though, is a good place to start for beginners, especially after this deal that puts it under $30.

(opens in new tab) Roccat Vulcan 100: $150 $70 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A gaming keyboard for under $70 is a steal, especially one with a premium build and as many features as this one. This is definitely a deal to take advantage of.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Apex 5: $100 $70 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Apex has tons of features including RGB lighting, OLED display, and a palm rest all in one premium build. And with this sale, it's much more affordable at under $70.

Once I gathered the keyboards currently on sale through Amazon Prime Day, I narrowed down my choices based on several factors. First, how loud and distinctive are the keys? Second, the aesthetics as I'm a simple woman who loves colorful shiny things and I need some fun backlighting. Preferably RGB that changes and shifts around. Third, the size needs to be large enough that the keyboard can fit a numlock pad and give the keys some breathing space. And fourth, the price! As much as I want that high-quality surround sound clicky clack, I am not willing to pay more than $100 for the honor.

With those four criteria met, I chose the final keyboards that could possibly satisfy my hyperspecific needs. And funny enough, one of them isn't technically a mechanical keyboard but it makes the same sounds as one so I threw it on the list. These are my rules, after all!

And in the end, I decided on two keyboards: the MSI Vigor GK30 (opens in new tab) which is very easy on the budget and fits pretty much every criterion without it being an "official" mechanical keyboard, and the Roccat Vulcan 100 (opens in new tab), which fits nearly all of my criteria and is meant for my more hardcore gaming needs.

Regardless, once these babies come in the mail I'll be in my clicky clacky heaven for years to come.

More gaming keyboard deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the best gaming keyboard around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Prime Day deals in the US