Hurry, these i7 and i5 laptops are now on sale for under $650 on Prime Day

Prime Day deals are still going strong, with plenty of savings to go around before midnight PDT. And for those on the lookout for a great deal on laptops, two models of the Acer Aspire Vero are currently on sale.

The first of the best cheap laptops outfitted with an i7 is priced at $620 while the second equipped with an i5 is priced at $520. With this discount, these machines are around the same amount as the more premium Chromebooks out there, with better specs. And the CPUs are great quality, which is perfect for work and a little gaming too. If you need more laptops to compare, our Amazon Prime Day deals are a great place to start.

Today's Acer Aspire Vero deals

These laptops are normally a bit overpriced, but with this deal, it becomes far more affordable to invest in one if you had been eyeing them. And it doesn't hurt that they're outfitted with some high-quality CPUs too, we would recommend the i7 version of the laptop since it gets 16GB of RAM and double the memory of the other version.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire Vero (15.6-inch, Core i7-1195G7, Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB, 512GB) - $750 $620 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - This Acer Aspire Vero model comes with an i7, an excellent CPU that will not only handle any work or school assignments but will also let you play games as well. And the 16GB of RAM is the cherry on top.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire Vero (15.6-inch, Core i5-1155G7, Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB, 256GB) - $700 $520 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $180 - If you're willing to downgrade a bit in specs, the i5 that this Acer Aspire Vero model comes with is still quite good. It'll handle your work and school tasks well, but not as well with any games.

